Zac Efron

Zac Efron Is As Bad At Online Flirting As The Rest Of Us

The Baywatch star has been trying to flirt up a storm with Alexandra Daddario.

Rachel Davies-Day
Friday, April 6, 2018 - 10:02

Speculation that Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario are dating has been rife ever since they starred alongside each other in 2017's Baywatch, and Zac's latest online antics have done little to dispel the rumours.

The actor left what we can only assume was meant to be a flirtatious comment beneath a pic of Alexandra and her cute dog, although Zac's online flirting game is pretty questionable.

"Two hot b*tches," he wrote beneath the snap, which featured the actress in her Rampage premiere attire as she gave her four-legged friend a loving stare.

Zac signed off his comment with not one, but four emojis, the red heart, the starry-eyed face, the winking tongue-out face AND the praying hands. CALM DOWN ZAC.

Despite his efforts, Alexandra didn't actually respond, but best believe Zac didn't let that deter him as he swiftly resorted to plan b: posting a pic with his own dog.

Instagram

Yup, Zac took to his own Insta to post a snap with his new dog MACA, because the smart cookie realised that girls who post pictures with their dogs are probably into guys who do exactly the same.

And he was totally right, since Alexandra liked the snap and dropped the comment: "Angel dog." That's when Zac saw an opportunity and decided to take it: "Doggy date?" he wrote.

Hey planet 🌎, this is MACA. #adoptdontshop

Hey planet 🌎, this is MACA. #adoptdontshop

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on

So did Zac's master plan work? Have they arranged the doggy date of dreams? By the looks of things, no, since Alex never publicly responded to his advances.  

Better luck next time, hun!

While we're still yet to find out whether these two are actually involved romantically or just good friends, we're living for Zac's enthusiasm.

