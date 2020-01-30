Zac Efron Is Reportedly In A ‘Serious’ Relationship With Actor Halston Sage

It looks like Zac Efron is off the market again after insiders have claimed that he’s currently dating actress Halston Sage.

According to Us Weekly, the pair are in a “serious relationship and in love” after spending the holidays together in Santa Barbara. The duo are said to have met on the set of 2014 film, Bad Neighbours, and were rumoured to be dating at the time.

Back in 2014, an insider told People: "They are definitely an item. They were seeing each other a bit during filming of their movie together and ever since he went to rehab they got a lot closer. Her friends love him and say he is so sweet. He's really good to her."

This won’t come as welcome news to anyone who hoped Zac might reconnect with Vanessa Hudgens following her split from Austin Butler. Vanessa and Zac dated during the High School Musical series and parted ways in 2010.

As for Zac, he was most recently linked to Olympic swimmer Sarah Bro. The couple were said to be seeing each other in 2019 and were even spotted hanging out at a UFC fight in Las Vegas.

According to E! News, they arrived at the event as a pair and looked like they were "having a great time” together. The same source insisted that there were no obvious PDAs going on but claimed they were “smiling and laughing” all night.

Zac has previously said that he finds it difficult to maintain a relationship in the limelight, so his feelings for Halston must be pretty strong.