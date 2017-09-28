Zac Efron Reveals The Moment In High School Musical That Still Makes Him Cry

We're frankly as obsessed with High School Musical as we were in 2006, and it turns out it still pulls on Zac Efron's heartstrings too.

Troy, wait, we mean Zac invited Vogue into his house so that they could ask him 73 mildly nosey questions, and we are so glad they did cause we got to find out which part of the Disney original still makes him cry.

The actor was asked what his fave moment was from the movies, and said: "I don't know, there's so many! I mean, the finale when the curtains close tears me up. All of it."

So there you have it, Zac can't handle the final goodbye.

Still, he's gone his own way since his Disney days and had plenty of experiences during his acting escapades since.

Like kissing Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch, for example. When asked how that was, he said: "Absolutely amazing. He's perfect, breath taking."

In fact, it sounds like he would quite like to Bop To The Top with the Rock, judging by his response to 'who would you most like to do a love scene with?'.

"The Rock. To finish what we started."

Soz Gabrielle.