Zac Efron

Zac Efron Will Play A Serial Killer In His Next Movie

Friday, May 19, 2017 - 11:54

Confusing feels on the way, with the news that Zac Efron will star as a serial killer in a new film about Ted Bundy.

One of America’s most notorious criminals, Bundy eventually confessed to the assault and murder of more than 30 women during the ‘80s, so yeah… we’re a long way from High School Musical here!

Getty Images
The new movie is titled Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile, which should give us some idea of what we can expect! It will be told from the perspective of Bundy’s long-term GF, Elizabeth Kloepfer, who defended him for years before eventually turning him in to the police.

Sounds like a bit of a change of pace for Zac, whose abs can soon be seen steaming up screens in the upcoming Baywatch remake. That said, he was great in steamy drama The Paperboy, so it’s not like he’s can’t do “serious”.  And Bundy is about as serious as it gets…

With Joe Berlinger set to direct, the film is currently doing the rounds in Cannes, with plenty of interest expected from potential buyers. Efron goes dark? Sign us up!

- By George Wales @GeorgeWales85

