Zendaya Is All Of Us When Zac Efron Said She's His Favourite Kiss Ever

Zendaya has proved that she is actually one of us after all after momentarily losing her mind when Zac Efron said she was his favourite kiss ever.

The actress stars alongside Zac in movie The Greatest Showman - where the pair play a dreamer and an acrobat who fall for each other and prove to be a match made in showbiz heaven.

In a press interview, Zendaya opened up about how the couple interact onscreen: "When you're into a character, the whole time, they're not allowed to as much as touch, talk, speak, have a moment between each other; so every moment, even if they're just touching, is incredibly special.

"It's not just another kiss. It's different. We try to take ourselves out of it and become these two characters, and that's their moment."

But one particular moment in the interview stood out above the rest when Zac declared that Zendaya is actually his number one "favourite kiss ever."

Cue Zendaya looking like Christmas just came early.

"This might be my favorite kiss, I think ever. Just because at this point for these characters, it's so built up, the tension between them is so strong, and literally, just a glance between them is electric," he said.

"And when they finally have the courage in that moment to finally connect and get that kiss, it's that epic musical moment."

Swoon. The moment in question goes down at 3.20 for anyone who wants to watch it in motion.