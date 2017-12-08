Zac Efron

Zendaya Is All Of Us When Zac Efron Said She's His Favourite Kiss Ever

In fairness, we too would have lost our minds.

Friday, December 8, 2017 - 10:09

Zendaya has proved that she is actually one of us after all after momentarily losing her mind when Zac Efron said she was his favourite kiss ever.

The actress stars alongside Zac in movie The Greatest Showman - where the pair play a dreamer and an acrobat who fall for each other and prove to be a match made in showbiz heaven.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

In a press interview, Zendaya opened up about how the couple interact onscreen: "When you're into a character, the whole time, they're not allowed to as much as touch, talk, speak, have a moment between each other; so every moment, even if they're just touching, is incredibly special.

"It's not just another kiss. It's different. We try to take ourselves out of it and become these two characters, and that's their moment." 

But one particular moment in the interview stood out above the rest when Zac declared that Zendaya is actually his number one "favourite kiss ever."

Cue Zendaya looking like Christmas just came early.

YouTube/FilmWebTV

"This might be my favorite kiss, I think ever. Just because at this point for these characters, it's so built up, the tension between them is so strong, and literally, just a glance between them is electric," he said.

"And when they finally have the courage in that moment to finally connect and get that kiss, it's that epic musical moment." 

Swoon. The moment in question goes down at 3.20 for anyone who wants to watch it in motion. 

Zendaya stops interview to fix reporters hair

 

 

 

 

More From Zac Efron

Zendaya Is All Of Us When Zac Efron Said She's His Favourite Kiss Ever
Zac Efron
Zac Efron Reveals The Moment In High School Musical That Still Makes Him Cry
Baywatch
This Sexy Exclusive Clip From Baywatch Will Make You Want To Eat A Doughnut So Badly
Baywatch
Baywatch
Baywatch – Zac Efron And The Rock Star In EXCLUSIVE Coffee And Doughnuts Sexy Beach Clip
Girl Who Photoshopped Zac Efron's Face Over Her Ex In Their Holiday Pics Is All Our Hero
Movies
​Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson & The Baywatch Cast Reveal Their Funniest BUTT-NAKED Behind The Scenes Moments
Baywatch
Movies
Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario & The Cast Of Baywatch Go Speed Dating!
Baywatch
Baywatch
Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario & The Baywatch Cast Go Speed Dating!
Baywatch
MTV Movie Spotlight: Baywatch - Part 2
Baywatch
Baywatch R-RATED Deleted Scenes – Cast Reveal Favourites!
Baywatch
Baywatch Cast Reveal Funniest Penis Moments BEHIND THE SCENES
The Rock
Baywatch
MTV Movie Spotlight: 'Baywatch' - Part 1

Trending Articles

Marnie Simpson Casey Johnson and Chet
Casey Johnson's Brother Is So 'Done' With His Relationship With Marnie Simpson
Holly Hagan Is Ridiculously Relatable As She Asks Not To Be Judged For Her Latest Antics
Marnie Simpson Hits Out At Rumours She's Pregnant With Casey Johnson's Baby
Emma McVey Teases The 'Unusual' Baby Name She And Gaz Beadle Are Considering
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Celebrate Moving Into Their First House
Sophie Kasaei Drops Huge Bombshell That She's Not Actually Called Sophie
We Need To Talk About Charlotte Crosby's Completely Unique Choice Of Footwear
Charlotte Crosby Wears Nothing But A Teeny Tiny Towel In This Incredible Selfie
Geordie Shore 16: Everything You Need To Know About The Brand New Series From New Radgies To New Adventures
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time
Exclusive: Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart And Cole Sprouse Talk Life Changing Casting And What's In Store For Jughead
Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Hints Love Island’s Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Were Actually ‘P*ssed Off’ With Their Tattoo Designs - EXCLUSIVE