Zach Braff

Florence Pugh Speaks Up About Criticism Of Her Age Gap With Zach Braff

"Since when has it been okay for people to shout at someone for their relationship?"

Friday, July 10, 2020 - 09:47

Florence Pugh has opened up about being scrutinised over the age gap in her relationship with Zach Braff.

Speaking to Sue Perkins on her An hour or so with... podcast, Florence said the 21-year gap isn’t a big deal. She questioned why trolls are so invested in her personal life and said she’s old enough to make her own decisions.

Getty

“I've always found it funny, how I can be good enough for people to watch my work and support my work and pay for tickets, and I'm old enough to be an adult and pay taxes, but I'm not old enough to know who I should and should not have sex with," she said. 

"Yet again, once again, it's making a young woman feel like sh*t for no reason. I think I did feel sh***y for a while for admitting that. And then I thought how ridiculous is that? I'm 24 and I can't choose who I love.” 

Getty

She continued: "There's a reason why I'm not with someone my age — it hasn't worked. So, who are you trying to match me up with?"

In the same conversation, Florence said she believes her personal life should be off-limits: "The fact is, I’m not a reality TV star, I don't let people into my life like that. Since when has it been okay for people to shout at someone for their relationship? It’s crazy to me."

Today we shall smile wider than the clouds are grey. April 6th and we’re celebrating hard! Happy Birthday wishes, boogies and cheers for this special person. Raise those bubbles and jiggle!

Zach and Florence have reportedly been dating for about a year. On April 6th, she shared a tribute for his 45th birthday describing the actor as a “special” person in her life.

