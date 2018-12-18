'Ruin My Life': Zara Larsson Talks Getting Glam & Sexier Than Ever With MTV Laid Bare

View the lyrics

I miss you pushing me close to the edge

I miss you

I wish I knew what I had when I left

I miss you



You set fire to my world, couldn't handle the heat

Now I'm sleeping alone and I'm starting to freed

Baby, come bring me help

Let it rain over me

Baby, come back to me



I want you to ruin my life

You to ruin my life, you to ruin my life, yeah

I want you to fuck up my nights, yeah

Fuck up my nights, yeah, all of my nights, yeah

I want you to bring it all on

If you make it all wrong, that'll make it all right, yeah

I want you to ruin my life

You to ruin my life, you to ruin my life



I miss you more than I thought that I could

I miss you

I know you missing me too like you should

I miss you



You set fire to my world, couldn't handle the heat

Now I'm sleeping alone and I'm starting to freed

Baby, come bring me help

Let it rain over me

Baby, come back to me

(Baby, come back to me)



I miss you, I miss you

I wish you, I wish you

Would come back, would come back to me

Come back to me

Come back to me



