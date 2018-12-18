'Ruin My Life': Zara Larsson Talks Getting Glam & Sexier Than Ever With MTV Laid Bare
Zara talks us through her latest music video and explains *that* latex outfit...
In October, Zara Larsson burst back into our lives with her stunning new single 'Ruin My Life' and a music video to die for soon followed.
In the video she breaks into a former lover's home, more than making her presence felt and looking like a goddess we might add!
Larsson recently swung by MTV to give us a walk-through of 'Ruin My Life' and you can watch it right here...
I miss you
I wish I knew what I had when I left
I miss you
You set fire to my world, couldn't handle the heat
Now I'm sleeping alone and I'm starting to freed
Baby, come bring me help
Let it rain over me
Baby, come back to me
I want you to ruin my life
You to ruin my life, you to ruin my life, yeah
I want you to fuck up my nights, yeah
Fuck up my nights, yeah, all of my nights, yeah
I want you to bring it all on
If you make it all wrong, that'll make it all right, yeah
I want you to ruin my life
You to ruin my life, you to ruin my life
I want you to ruin my life
You to ruin my life, you to ruin my life, yeah
I want you to fuck up my nights, yeah
Fuck up my nights, yeah, all of my nights, yeah
I want you to bring it all on
If you make it all wrong, that'll make it all right, yeah
I want you to ruin my life
You to ruin my life, you to ruin my life
"I really enjoyed wearing all of the outfits in the video," she reveals. "It's very glam, a bit more glamorous and a bit more sexy than I've been before in [my] videos I feel like, but still really beautiful and glossy and pretty.
"I feel like Charlotte [Rutherford], the director of the video, really captured that and I feel like it is a bit of a difference when you work with a woman, because there's not a lot of women in the industry and she really got a good vision."
In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan Larsson teased her next single 'Don't Worry About Me' as "kind of 'Ruin My Life part two" and now we've never been more ready for a follow-up video.