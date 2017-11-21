Zara Larsson

Zara Larsson and Tove Lo Speak Out Against Sexual Assault In Swedish Music

Thousands of women have signed a public letter declaring their silence "ends now"...

Tuesday, November 21, 2017 - 16:30

Almost three thousand women have signed an open letter protesting sexism and sexual assault in the Swedish music industry.

Tove Lo, Zara Larsson and Robyn are just three names among the many demanding "zero tolerance for sexual exploitation or violence" in the industry, as published by Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter last week.

The letter shares some horrifying stories from women across the industry detailing their experiences of sexual harassment, sexism and rape to illustrate how awful the environment can be.

View the lyrics
So good, so good, so good, so good
You know my love is
So good, so good, so good, so good
You know my love is

My love is more important
Than anything in the cup that you're holdin'
One little taste will have you open
Eh, I know you want some, you want some
Too strong, no limits
It's not official, so take your time with it
It go straight to your head, control your mind with it
Eh, I know you want some, you want some

You know I'm the only one that gets you higher
Gets you higher, babe
And you ain't gotta worry 'cause you know I got it
Know I got it, babe

(You'll be) Stuck on it 'cause my love's so good
So you, keep comin' back to get some more
Got you in your feelings, all emotional
My love, my love
So good, so good, so good, so good
You know my love is
So good, so good, so good, so good
You know my love is

My love ain't running out
Got an endless supply, there'll never be a drought
I put you to sleep, you'll never leave the house
Eh, I know you want, know you want some

You know I'm the only one that gets you higher
Gets you higher, babe (high baby)
And you ain't gotta worry 'cause you know I got it
Know I got it, babe

(You'll be) Stuck on it 'cause my love's so good
So you, keep comin' back to get some more
Got you in your feelings, all emotional
My love, my love
So good, so good, so good, so good
You know my love is
So good, so good, so good, so good
You know my love is

Yeah, girl your love's so good, girl
Got me comin' back for seconds, what's good, girl?
Got me clearin' out my schedule, tryna link up
Girl you know you 'bout to get that thang beat up
When I pull up, you know what I came for
Dolla lay the pipe, keep some dope D for you
Put your body straight to sleep
I got you wakin' up thankin' me

(You'll be) Stuck on it 'cause my love's so good
So you, keep comin' back to get some more
Got you in your feelings, all emotional
My love, my love
So good, so good, so good, so good
You know my love is
So good, so good, so good, so good
You know my love is
Writer(s): Danny Schofield, Charlie Otto Puth Jr, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Tyrone William Griffin, Gamal Kosh Lewis Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Calling on "the people in power in the industry", the 2912 women promise to "no longer be silent" as they demand "Sexual assault or violence will have consequences in terms of terminations of contracts."

"It’s your responsibility to make sure that no one is sexually vulnerable at the work place, and you have failed," the letter states. "We will put shame back where it belongs - with the perpetrators and the people protecting them."

The revelations come in light of the #metoo campaign that documented sexual harassment in Hollywood and the acting industry at large, which means we should expect more to come from the music industry.

Getty Images

In addition to Swedish superstars Zara, Tove and Robyn, some of the stories shared come from those working behind the scenes, highlighting that the sexual harassment affects women working in all areas of the industry.

Billboard report that the managing director of Sony Music Sweden, Mark Dennis, responded to the letter, saying "We will put all the effort to correct these distortions and, at the same time, note with great sadness that we have taken far too easy on what has proved to be a frightening structural problem."

To the thousands of women who signed and shared their stories, we applaud your bravery and hope this starts a change that should have happened a long time ago.

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH TOVE LO'S 'DISCO TITS' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
I say hi, you say hi
We stay high
You look so pretty, yeah

I'm sweat from head to toe
I'm wet through all my clothes
I'm fully charged, nipples are hard
Ready to go
I'm sweat from head to toe
I'm wet through all my clothes
I'm fully charged, nipples are hard
Ready to go

No, I don't, I don't have a type
Take a hit
Come on over tonight
Take a hit
You can follow my bloodstream, wild
No, I don't have a type

Live life now, peakin' on top
So wild now, I'm high as fuck
Don't look down
Mama, you can relax
I know how to dial it back
Not this time

I say hi, you say hi
We stay high
You look so pretty, yeah

I'm sweat from head to toe
I'm wet through all my clothes
I'm fully charged, nipples are hard
Ready to go
I'm sweat from head to toe
I'm wet through all my clothes
I'm fully charged, nipples are hard
Ready to go

No, I don't, I don't have a type
Take a hit
Come on over tonight
Take a hit
You can follow my bloodstream, wild
No, I don't have a type

Live life now, peakin' on top
So wild now, I'm high as fuck
Don't look down
Mama, you can relax
I know how to dial it back
Not this time

I say hi, you say hi
We stay high
You look so pretty, yeah

I'm sweat from head to toe
I'm wet through all my clothes
I'm fully charged, nipples are hard
Ready to go
I'm sweat from head to toe
I'm wet through all my clothes
I'm fully charged, nipples are hard
Ready to go

You think I'm drunk now, but I am not
You're so pretty, come roll with me
I'm 'bout to get down, I'm high as fuck
I'm no chemist, but it's good shit

I'm sweat from head to toe (oh)
I'm wet through all my clothes
I'm fully charged, nipples are hard
Ready to go (oh, oh)
I'm sweat from head to toe
I'm wet through all my clothes (yeah)
I'm fully charged, nipples are hard
Ready to go

I say hi, you say hi
We stay high
You look so pretty, yeah
Got good shit, what is it?
No chemist, still want that magic, yeah
I say hi, you say hi
We stay high
You look so pretty, yeah
Got good shit, what is it?
No chemist, still want that magic, yeah
Writer(s): Tove Lo, Jakob Bo Jerlstroem, Ludvig Karl Dagsson Soederberg Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

More From Zara Larsson

Singer Zara Larsson poses in the Studio during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England

Zara Larsson and Tove Lo Speak Out Against Sexual Assault In Swedish Music

Anne Marie and Zara Larsson perform on stage with Clean Bandit during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England.

2017 MTV EMA: Clean Bandit Bring The House Down With Sensational Medley

2017 EMA Performers and Presenters

2017 EMA: Liam Payne, Travis Scott, French Montana, Clean Bandit To Perform!

Zara Larsson

Zara Larsson Proves That She's a Popstar to Be Reckoned With on Her First UK Tour

Zara Larsson attends Teen Choice Awards 2017

Zara Larsson's 'So Good' Album Just Went Gold

Music

Lorde, Lena Dunham, Zara Larsson and More Praise Lady Gaga's Documentary

Zara Larsson Opens Up About "Mysterious" and "Sexy" New Album

Music

Watch The 2017 Teen Choice Awards Performances With Louis Tomlinson, Rita Ora And More

Music

Zara Larsson's New Album May Be Out Next Year!

Zara Larsson
Music

The Ladies Battle It Out As Lady Gaga and Zara Larsson Lead MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2017

Zara Larsson Tweeted About A Hot Model A Year Ago And Now They're Dating

Zara Larsson

Don't Let Me Be Yours

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly &quot;exclusive&quot;

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Now ‘Exclusive’ And We Just Can’t Even

Kylie Jenner Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner Sparks Speculation She Is Having TWINS After Keeping Her Body Concealed

Zahida Allen&#039;s boyfriend Sean Pratt seemed to tweet about their break up but soon deleted those messages

Zahida Allen’s Boyfriend Sean Pratt Lashes Out At The Geordie Shore Star In Major Twitter Rant

Zahida Allen Has Officially Found The World's Smallest Top And We're Into It

Chloe Ferry Goes In On Troll Who Claimed Sam Gowland Has Dropped His Standards

I'm A Celeb 2017: Vicky Pattison Mocks Amir Khan After Picture Of Him With Massive Snake Emerges

Marnie Simpson Backs Megan McKenna As She Hits Out At 'Unacceptable' Paps For Scaring Her

Harry Styles and Camille Rowe will go public at Victoria&#039;s Secret Show

Harry Styles And Girlfriend Camille Rowe Will Go Public At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Celebrities Who Majorly Regretted Their Surgery

Holly Hagan Instagram

Holly Hagan Just Shared An EPIC Throwback Pic That Has Made Everyone's Jaws Drop