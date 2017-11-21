Zara Larsson and Tove Lo Speak Out Against Sexual Assault In Swedish Music
Thousands of women have signed a public letter declaring their silence "ends now"...
Almost three thousand women have signed an open letter protesting sexism and sexual assault in the Swedish music industry.
Tove Lo, Zara Larsson and Robyn are just three names among the many demanding "zero tolerance for sexual exploitation or violence" in the industry, as published by Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter last week.
The letter shares some horrifying stories from women across the industry detailing their experiences of sexual harassment, sexism and rape to illustrate how awful the environment can be.
Calling on "the people in power in the industry", the 2912 women promise to "no longer be silent" as they demand "Sexual assault or violence will have consequences in terms of terminations of contracts."
"It’s your responsibility to make sure that no one is sexually vulnerable at the work place, and you have failed," the letter states. "We will put shame back where it belongs - with the perpetrators and the people protecting them."
The revelations come in light of the #metoo campaign that documented sexual harassment in Hollywood and the acting industry at large, which means we should expect more to come from the music industry.
In addition to Swedish superstars Zara, Tove and Robyn, some of the stories shared come from those working behind the scenes, highlighting that the sexual harassment affects women working in all areas of the industry.
Billboard report that the managing director of Sony Music Sweden, Mark Dennis, responded to the letter, saying "We will put all the effort to correct these distortions and, at the same time, note with great sadness that we have taken far too easy on what has proved to be a frightening structural problem."
To the thousands of women who signed and shared their stories, we applaud your bravery and hope this starts a change that should have happened a long time ago.
Words: Ross McNeilage
