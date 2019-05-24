Zara Larsson

Zara Larsson Apologises To James Charles For Wading Into YouTube Drama

"I’m sorry for being a messy bitch."

Friday, May 24, 2019 - 10:11

Zara Larsson has apologised to James Charles for being a “messy bitch” by wading into his very public falling out with former friend and fellow YouTuber Tati Westbrook.

The singer had previously published a tweet claiming that the beauty guru had slid into her boyfriend’s DMs “several times knowing damn well he’s straight” after allegations were made about James manipulating people’s sexuality for his own benefit.

Getty

Having published his own video proving that his encounter with the waiter in question was entirely consensual, Zara and many others have backtracked on their initial response to Tati’s video.

The 19-year-old had also pointed out that the universal condemnation of his behaviour was tinged with homophobia, which prompted Zara to apologise to the LGBTQ+ community as a whole.

Twitter

“I’ve had a lot of people saying I’m homophobic, which is as far from the truth as it could possibly be,” she began. 

“Although me and James have been speaking privately and are on good terms, I’m sorry really for giving homophobic people a reason to believe that every member of the LGBTQ family is predatory. 

“And I’m sorry for being a messy bitch and making me self involved (sic). I’m sorry for sending all of the hate that James received in his direction. I’m sorry for not thinking about the consequences.”

To her credit, Zara had actually deleted her initial tweet after discovering that James had only DM’d her boyfriend once. The YouTuber has since reached out to the singer to thank her for apologising.

 

