Zara Larsson Proves That She's a Popstar to Be Reckoned With on Her First UK Tour

Zara Larsson was always destined to be a star.

She won the Swedish version of Britain’s Got Talent at the age of just 10 and then went into development before releasing her debut single ‘Uncover’ five years later. ‘Uncover’ went on to become one of the best selling singles of all time in Sweden and, as a result of its huge success and Zara's obvious potential, she was signed to Epic Records in the US in 2013. Since then she has not only become a pop sensation but her debut international album, So Good, has been certified Gold in the US and the UK and it’s also spawned seven hit singles. Oh and three of them have sold over one million copies in the UK. She’s a boss.

Writer(s): Uzoechi Emenike, Zara Larsson, Mack

Seeing Zara take the stage at the Hammersmith Apollo last night was an honour. In the nine years that have passed since her talent show victory, she has not only honed her skills as a popstar but she’s also become a force to be reckoned with. From the moment that she launched into the opening bars of her MNEK duet ‘Never Forget You’, the entire audience was captivated.

While many young popstars have all but given up on the art of performance, Zara works as hard as the legends of today and yesteryear. From next-level choreography reminiscent of Britney Spears to big vocals à la Christina, she excels in putting on a show. From the inspirational anthem ‘What They Say’ to the sex-positive vibes of ‘Sundown’, Zara’s star power was front and centre. She even took time to talk to her fans about the importance of believing in yourself and ignoring what the haters say.

The message may be familiar but it never felt forced or self-serving.

[Getty]

And this is the magic of Zara Larsson. She’s both the aspirational diva that pop needs right now and the funny, outspoken girl from your friendship group. Whether she’s tweeting about getting out of bed just to go to Tesco or the fact that reversed racism and sexism don’t exist, she’s always her candid, funny, brilliant self and that translates on stage. When she tells you that you should just be yourself, she means it. Zara doesn't try to be anything but herself and to spread that message is important.

Standouts from the concert included fan favourite ‘TG4M’, flirtatious banger ‘I Would Like’ and mesmerising ballad ‘Only You’. Even lesser-known tracks like ‘Make That Money Girl’ and ‘I Can’t Fall In Love Without You’ were sublime too. An unexpected highlight was the Ed Sheeran penned ‘Don’t Let Me Be Yours’. The single may not be as big as some of her others but live it was gorgeous. Plus she remixed it with Ed’s global hit ‘Shape of You’ so well that it sounded like 'Shape of You' was hers.

[Getty]

That being said it was Zara’s own global hits that all stole the show last night. ‘Girls Like’, ‘So Good’ and ‘This One’s For You’ showcased her versatility, while the still incredible ‘Ain’t My Fault’ proved that she is more than worthy of a bad bitch anthem. After a stunning faux finale of ‘Symphony’, Zara gave us a little taste of her early singles ‘Uncover’, ‘Rooftop’ and ‘Carry You Home’, before closing with her evergreen pop classic ‘Lush Life’. It is now over two years since ‘Lush Life’ came out but, as opposed to seeming tired of it, Zara brought new life to it with her ever-growing skill and had the audience up on their feet.

Before launching into ‘Symphony’, Zara gave a refreshingly candid intro about her ambition as an artist and how chart success is important to her. She then thanked her audience for all of their support and revealed how grateful she was and still is to have received a UK Number 1. If this evening is anything to go by, ‘Symphony’ will be the first of many UK Number 1s for the singer.

Zara Larsson is a world-class popstar and she is establishing the career and legacy to match.

Words: Sam Prance

