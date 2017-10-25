Zara Larsson Proves That She's a Popstar to Be Reckoned With on Her First UK Tour
Her concert at the Hammersmith Apollo was so good...
Zara Larsson was always destined to be a star.
She won the Swedish version of Britain’s Got Talent at the age of just 10 and then went into development before releasing her debut single ‘Uncover’ five years later. ‘Uncover’ went on to become one of the best selling singles of all time in Sweden and, as a result of its huge success and Zara's obvious potential, she was signed to Epic Records in the US in 2013. Since then she has not only become a pop sensation but her debut international album, So Good, has been certified Gold in the US and the UK and it’s also spawned seven hit singles. Oh and three of them have sold over one million copies in the UK. She’s a boss.
Oh my, oh my, oh my
Oh my, oh my, oh my, oh my
It ain't my fault you keep turning me on
It ain't my fault you got, got me so gone
It ain't my fault I'm not leaving alone
It ain't my fault you keep turning me on
I can't talk right now
I'm looking and I like what I'm seeing, got me feeling kinda shocked right now
Could've stopped right now
Even if I wanted, gotta get it, get it, get it while it's hot right now
Oh my God, what is this?
Want you all in my business
Baby, I insist
Please don't blame me for whatever happens next
No, I-I-I-I can't be responsible
If I-I-I-I get you in trouble now
See, you're-'re-'re-'re too irresistible
Yeah, that's for sure
So if I put your hands where my eyes can't see
Then you're the one who's got a hold on me
No, I-I-I-I can't be responsible, responsible
It ain't my fault (no, no, no, no, no, no, no)
It ain't my fault (no, no, no, no, no, no, no)
It ain't my fault
It ain't my fault you came here looking like that
You just made me trip, fall, and land on your lap
Certain bad boy smooth body, hotter than the summer
I don't mean to be rude, but I look so damn good on ya
Ain't got time right now
Missed me with that "what's your name, your sign" right now
It's light outside, I just called an Uber and it's right outside
Oh my God, what is this?
Want you all in my business
Baby, I insist
Please don't blame me for whatever happens next
No, I-I-I-I can't be responsible
If I-I-I-I get you in trouble now
See, you're-'re-'re-'re too irresistible
Yeah, that's for sure
So if I put your hands where my eyes can't see
Then you're the one who's got a hold on me
No, I-I-I-I can't be responsible, responsible
It ain't my fault (no, no, no, no, no, no, no)
It ain't my fault (no, no, no, no, no, no, no)
It ain't my fault
Baby, one, two, three
Your body's calling me
And I know wherever you're at
Is exactly where I wanna be
But don't blame me
It ain't my fault (no, no, no, no)
It ain't my fault (no, no, no, no)
It ain't my fault (no, no, no, no)
It ain't my fault (oh my, oh my, oh m-my)
So if I put your hands where my eyes can't see
Then you're the one who's got a hold on me
No, I-I-I-I can't be responsible, responsible
It ain't my fault (no, no, no, no)
It ain't my fault (no, no, no, no)
It ain't my fault
It ain't my fault you got me so caught (it ain't my fault)
It ain't my fault you got me so caught (It ain't my fault)
Oh well, that's too bad, it ain't my fault
Seeing Zara take the stage at the Hammersmith Apollo last night was an honour. In the nine years that have passed since her talent show victory, she has not only honed her skills as a popstar but she’s also become a force to be reckoned with. From the moment that she launched into the opening bars of her MNEK duet ‘Never Forget You’, the entire audience was captivated.
While many young popstars have all but given up on the art of performance, Zara works as hard as the legends of today and yesteryear. From next-level choreography reminiscent of Britney Spears to big vocals à la Christina, she excels in putting on a show. From the inspirational anthem ‘What They Say’ to the sex-positive vibes of ‘Sundown’, Zara’s star power was front and centre. She even took time to talk to her fans about the importance of believing in yourself and ignoring what the haters say.
The message may be familiar but it never felt forced or self-serving.
And this is the magic of Zara Larsson. She’s both the aspirational diva that pop needs right now and the funny, outspoken girl from your friendship group. Whether she’s tweeting about getting out of bed just to go to Tesco or the fact that reversed racism and sexism don’t exist, she’s always her candid, funny, brilliant self and that translates on stage. When she tells you that you should just be yourself, she means it. Zara doesn't try to be anything but herself and to spread that message is important.
Standouts from the concert included fan favourite ‘TG4M’, flirtatious banger ‘I Would Like’ and mesmerising ballad ‘Only You’. Even lesser-known tracks like ‘Make That Money Girl’ and ‘I Can’t Fall In Love Without You’ were sublime too. An unexpected highlight was the Ed Sheeran penned ‘Don’t Let Me Be Yours’. The single may not be as big as some of her others but live it was gorgeous. Plus she remixed it with Ed’s global hit ‘Shape of You’ so well that it sounded like 'Shape of You' was hers.
That being said it was Zara’s own global hits that all stole the show last night. ‘Girls Like’, ‘So Good’ and ‘This One’s For You’ showcased her versatility, while the still incredible ‘Ain’t My Fault’ proved that she is more than worthy of a bad bitch anthem. After a stunning faux finale of ‘Symphony’, Zara gave us a little taste of her early singles ‘Uncover’, ‘Rooftop’ and ‘Carry You Home’, before closing with her evergreen pop classic ‘Lush Life’. It is now over two years since ‘Lush Life’ came out but, as opposed to seeming tired of it, Zara brought new life to it with her ever-growing skill and had the audience up on their feet.
Before launching into ‘Symphony’, Zara gave a refreshingly candid intro about her ambition as an artist and how chart success is important to her. She then thanked her audience for all of their support and revealed how grateful she was and still is to have received a UK Number 1. If this evening is anything to go by, ‘Symphony’ will be the first of many UK Number 1s for the singer.
Zara Larsson is a world-class popstar and she is establishing the career and legacy to match.
Words: Sam Prance
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.