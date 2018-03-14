Did Zayn Malik's Sister Just Throw Shade At Gigi Hadid On Instagram?

Even though it seemed like Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik had ended their relationship on the best of terms, it now looks like there might be a bit of tension simmering under the surface.

While most people were shocked that Zigi had put the brakes on their two-year romance, their respectful and emotional break-up statements had everyone convinced that they'd either a) remain BFFs or b) maybe even get back together one day.

But a cryptic Instagram post from Z's sister Safaa Malik has thrown all that into question. The now-deleted message reads: "Don't get mad. Don't get even. Do better. Much better. Become so engulfed in your own success & happiness that you forget it ever happened."

Oh, and to add insult to injury, she captioned the quote: "Horrible people get nowhere."

Instagram/SafaaMalik

Naturally everyone assumed this shady message was aimed at Gigi, and social-media users are now asking Safaa to "spill the tea" on what really caused the breakdown of Zayn and G's relationship.

Another clue that everything might not be as it seems comes from Yolanda Hadid's Instagram page, where she shared a screenshot of an inspirational quote about how "change" is the only way to "grow" in life.

"The only way that we can live, is if we grow. The only way that we can grow is if we change. The only way that we can change is if we learn. The only way we can learn is if we are exposed. And the only way that we can become exposed is if we throw ourselves out into the open."

She added the wise caption: "And so it is....... #Life"

Oh boy, we don't even know what to think.