Zayn Malik

Fans Are Divided About Zayn Malik’s Neck Tattoo For This Awkward Reason

The internet thinks the rose design looks a lot like something else.

Monday, March 19, 2018 - 09:54

Far from easing off the tattoos for the time being, Zayn Malik has just undergone two fresh inkings in the wake of his and Gigi Hadid’s recent split.

Fans were treated to the results on Z’s Instagram page, where it appears that he selected two designs to be permanently inked onto the side and back of his neck; one of which looks like a rose with a thorn protruding from its stem. 

Let's get checking out a bunch of celebrities who got matching tattoos only to later split up...

The 25-year-old hasn’t given us a shot of the second inking, but it’s fair to say that fans have a whole lot of thoughts about the first. “INGENIUS,” one person commented, as another pointed out: “Okay but when your hair grows it will look like you tattooed on a rats tail.” 

Ouch. But fair point. 

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

It looks like there might be some deeper meaning to the rose motif because Zayn took to his account on the same day he went public with the tatt to post an image of a neon rose wall feature. Take a look at that edgy business below.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Meanwhile, Zayn is also probably having to think about what he’s going to do about the tribute of Gigi’s eyeballs he had inked on his body when the two of them were still together. 

While he may just leave those distinctive eyes pasted on his torso for the rest of all time, fans have a sneaky feeling he might be booking himself in for a laser removal session. 

 

