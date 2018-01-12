Zayn Malik

Fans Are Questioning What Zayn Malik Will Do About His Tattoo Of Ex Gigi Hadid

This is a potential problem.

Wednesday, March 14, 2018 - 09:42

Now that Zigi are officially done and dusted, fans have turned their attention to the fact that Zayn Malik only recently got a tattoo of Gigi Hadid's eyeballs on his chest.

For anyone who's been asleep for the past sixteen hours, the couple who we genuinely thought could stand the test of time took to their social-media profiles to confirm the end of their two-year relationship.

Let's get checking out a bunch of celebrities who get tattoos of their S.O. only to split up...

While the duo have insisted that they're on the best of terms, and Gigi has already hinted that there's no knowing what the future could hold - fans are understandably concerned about the permanent inking on Z's torso.

Back in January, Gigi posted a birthday tribute to her then-boyfriend, and people were quick to spot a pair of very distinctive eyes inked onto his chest. 

birthday boogie 🕺🏻😍🤣 @zayn

birthday boogie 🕺🏻😍🤣 @zayn

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

This isn't the first time Zayn has undergone a tattoo of a girlfriend only to later break-up, with his tribute to ex Perrie Edwards eventually being covered up by a sleeve of indistinctive fresh ink.

Cue a lot of people arguing that he should back off on the romantic inkings for the time being. 

"So Zayn got a tattoo of Perrie and then they broke up, then he got a tattoo of Gigi's eyes and now they broke up.. will this man ever learn?!?" one person responded, as another said: "So now Zayn has to cover up ANOTHER ex's tattoo."

Obviously it's not an ideal situation, but only time will tell if he books himself in for a laser removal session. 

 

 

 

 

 

Latest News

Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Reveals What Her Favourite Song of Hers Is
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Breaks Own Record with 'Dangerous Woman’
Miley Cyrus Is Being Sued For $300 Million Over 'We Can't Stop' Copyright Claim
Celebs Pay Tribute To Stephen Hawking Following His Death
Fans Are Questioning What Zayn Malik Will Do About His Tattoo Of Ex Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik Unfollows Ex Gigi And Mum Yolanda Hadid In The Wake Of Their Split
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits This Series Has Been ‘One Of Her Favourites’ As The Radgies Wave Goodbye To The House – EXCLUSIVE
8 Lessons The Teen Mom UK Girls Have Taught Us
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Admits He’s ‘Onto Something Special’ With Chloe Ferry As The Pair Make Things Official On The Finale Episode – EXCLUSIVE
How To Support The US Students Campaigning For Safer Gun Control After The Parkland School Shooting
Harry Styles
Harry Styles Debuts Two Brand New Songs on Tour
Camila Cabello &amp; Niall Horan
Niall Horan Performs Stunning Camila Cabello Cover
12 Of The Most Dramatic Jersey Shore Moments EVER
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello Scores Fourth Solo US Top 20 Hit
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Marnie Simpson’s Underwear Habit That Drives Boyfriend Casey Johnson Up The Wall
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Opens Up About Her Relationship With Muggy Mike: "We've Got A Lot In Common"
Liam Payne
Liam Payne Wows with Amazing Rendition of John Mayer Classic
Mabel &amp; Not3s - Fine Line - MTV Exclusive Laid Bare Commentary
Mabel Praises Not3s For Coming Through On ‘Fine Line’ Even If He Did Miss His Flight!
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"

More From Zayn Malik

Fans Are Questioning What Zayn Malik Will Do About His Tattoo Of Ex Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik Unfollows Ex Gigi And Mum Yolanda Hadid In The Wake Of Their Split
ZAYN
ZAYN Rush Releases 'Don’t Matter' Remix With August Alsina After Leak
ZAYN
ZAYN Posts Incredible Michael Jackson Cover on Instagram
9 reality TV stars who got engaged by never actually got married, Megan McKenna and Jordan Davies, Vicky Pattison and Ricci Guarnaccio,
9 Reality TV Couples Who Got Engaged But Never Actually Tied The Knot
Yolanda Hadid Weighs In On Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Wedding Plans
Zayn Malik Sets The Record Straight On Rumoured Aladdin Duet With Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez and ZAYN May Have a Duet Coming Out
ZAYN - Press Shot 2017
Zayn Might Be Collaborating With DJ Snake On Second Album
Fans Think Zayn Malik Got A Tattoo Of Gigi Hadid's Eyes And They're Worried He'll Regret It
Gigi Hadid&#039;s Instagram tribute to boyfriend Zayn Malik on his 25th birthday
Gigi Hadid’s Super Sweet Tribute To Zayn Malik On His 25th Birthday Is Beyond Adorable
Gigi and Bella Support New York sport
Gigi Hadid And Bella Hadid Took Zayn Malik's Mum For On Epic Girls' Night

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry and Sophie Kasaei taken to hospital
Graphic Content Warning: Badly Injured Geordie Shore Stars Chloe Ferry And Sophie Kasaei Taken To Hospital For Treatment
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson On Aaron Chalmer's Girlfriend: "I Bet She F*cking Hates Me"
Troye Sivan in the music video for &#039;My My My!&#039;, his 2018 single, directed by Grant Singer
Troye Sivan Unleashes Sexy Video For New Single 'My My My!'
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."
Marnie Simpson’s Underwear Habit That Drives Boyfriend Casey Johnson Up The Wall
Geordie Shore Finale Spoiler Video: Sam Gowland Has A Big Question To Ask Chloe Ferry As The Pair Share A Romantic Last Night Date
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Opens Up About Her Relationship With Muggy Mike: "We've Got A Lot In Common"
Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland And Lateysha Grace Talk Relationships In That's What She Said Episode 2
The Reason Behind Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez's Latest Split Might Surprise You
Kylie Jenner Forced To Change Instagram Caption After Fans Ask: "What About Your Baby?"
Camila Cabello &amp; Niall Horan
Niall Horan Performs Stunning Camila Cabello Cover
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Admits He’s ‘Onto Something Special’ With Chloe Ferry As The Pair Make Things Official On The Finale Episode – EXCLUSIVE