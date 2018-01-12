Fans Are Questioning What Zayn Malik Will Do About His Tattoo Of Ex Gigi Hadid

Now that Zigi are officially done and dusted, fans have turned their attention to the fact that Zayn Malik only recently got a tattoo of Gigi Hadid's eyeballs on his chest.

For anyone who's been asleep for the past sixteen hours, the couple who we genuinely thought could stand the test of time took to their social-media profiles to confirm the end of their two-year relationship.

Let's get checking out a bunch of celebrities who get tattoos of their S.O. only to split up...

While the duo have insisted that they're on the best of terms, and Gigi has already hinted that there's no knowing what the future could hold - fans are understandably concerned about the permanent inking on Z's torso.

Back in January, Gigi posted a birthday tribute to her then-boyfriend, and people were quick to spot a pair of very distinctive eyes inked onto his chest.

This isn't the first time Zayn has undergone a tattoo of a girlfriend only to later break-up, with his tribute to ex Perrie Edwards eventually being covered up by a sleeve of indistinctive fresh ink.

Cue a lot of people arguing that he should back off on the romantic inkings for the time being.

zayn’s tattoo of gigi’s eyes looking back at him pic.twitter.com/9XJsIxZdq4 — 🌻AJ🌻 (@Ari__Jay) March 13, 2018

zayn really unfollowed gigi on instagram like he doesnt have a whole tattoo of her eyes on his chest pic.twitter.com/nCl8mCXUW0 — 🔪 (@bleuvaIentine) March 13, 2018

Zayn got matching tattoos with 1D



Then he left them



Zayn got a tattoo of Petrie



Then he left her



Zayn got a tattoo of Gigi’s eyes



Then he left her



He needs to stop getting these damn tattoos they are a curse😂 — #LT1 (@NoControlProjec) March 13, 2018

This is Zayn.



Zayn got a tattoo of Gigi's eyes on his chest.



Zayn and Gigi broke up.



Zayn now has eyes on his chest.



Zayn is not smart



Don't be like Zayn pic.twitter.com/oEfuoWPk2o — Emily Schwartz (@emilycschwartz) March 13, 2018

"So Zayn got a tattoo of Perrie and then they broke up, then he got a tattoo of Gigi's eyes and now they broke up.. will this man ever learn?!?" one person responded, as another said: "So now Zayn has to cover up ANOTHER ex's tattoo."

Obviously it's not an ideal situation, but only time will tell if he books himself in for a laser removal session.