Fans Think Zayn Malik Is Dropping Clues That He’s Engaged To Gigi Hadid

Marriage ~and~ a baby? It's a lot to take in

Thursday, May 7, 2020 - 10:04

Fans think Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid might be secretly engaged after he shared an image of his cryptic new tattoo online.

Last week, it was revealed that the couple are expecting their first child together, a baby girl, in September. Several days ago, the couple's jewellerer took to Instagram to show off their matching evil eye bracelets online, with Zayn also sharing his new tattoo in the process.

Instagram/GigiHadid

It didn’t take fans long to deduce what the script along his arm actually says. It’s from a poem written by Kahlil Gibran called ‘On Marriage’ and suggests that the pair are ready to commit to their future together.

It reads:

“You were born together and together you shall be forevermore.
But let there be spaces in your togetherness and let the winds of the
heavens dance between you.
Love possesses not nor would it be possessed!
Love one another but make it not a bond of love:
Let it rather be a moving sea between the shores of your souls.
Sing and dance together and be joyous but let each one of you be alone.
Give your hearts but not into each other’s keeping.
Stand together yet not too near together:
For the pillars of the temple stand apart and the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other’s shadow.”

It’s totally possible that Zigi fans are reading into this quote too much, although there’s no denying that Zayn and Gigi’s relationship is stronger than ever as they “prepare for their new lives” as parents.

With Gigi saying she'd like "four children" in the future, who knows if they'll even find the time to get hitched. 

Fans Think Zayn Malik Is Dropping Clues That He's Engaged To Gigi Hadid
