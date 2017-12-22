Zayn Malik

From Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood & Chris Hughes: Celebrities Who've Split So Far In 2018 

This lot are shaking our faith in true love… and we’re only three months into the year

Saturday, March 17, 2018 - 19:03

And we thought their love would last forever! There’s been some shocking and not-so-shocking celebrity splits so far this year. From seemingly rock solid Zayn and Gigi to always rocky Olivia and Chris here’s a list of the biggest relationship break ups.

Zayn Malik  & Gigi Hadid 

Copyright/Getty

The former One Direction star and the model confirmed their split earlier this week. Both Zayn and Gigi took to social media to post statements about their break up, with Zayn saying Gigi “has such an incredible soul”, while Gigi said of her now ex, “I want nothing but the best for him.” No you’re crying! 

Lena Dunham & Jack Antonoff

Copyright/Getty

Girls star Lena and her boyfriend Jack ended things in January, after five years of dating. “Jack and Lena were growing apart and it just made sense for them to end their relationship where it was,” a source told E! News. 

Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux

Copyright/Getty

Jen and Justin issued a joint statement in February to confirm that they’d “lovingly” made the decision to end their marriage, but they actually broke up last year.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” confirmed a rep for the couple. 

Usher & Grace Miguel 

Copyright/Getty

Usher and his second wife Grace were together for nearly 10 years and were married for two of them. But they’re another couple who seem to think that they are better off as friends. 

In a statement issued in at the start of March they said, “After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives.”

Amber Heard & Elon Musk

Copyright/Getty

After trying to make things work for a second time (they first split back in August) Amber and Elon couldn’t make it happen. Sources confirmed that they were indeed over at the start of February. 

“Elon decided it was time to end it and Amber agreed. They both still care deeply for each other but the timing wasn't right.” Ahh, timing… that old chestnut. 

Olivia Attwood & Chris Hughes 

Birthday Polar bear 🐻❄️💗 @chrishughesofficial

Birthday Polar bear 🐻❄️💗 @chrishughesofficial

A post shared by Olivia Jade Attwood 🇬🇧🇨🇦 (@oliviajade_attwood) on

Liv and Chris lasted for seven months, which is basically a lifetime for a reality TV couple. After a lot of speculation and break up rumours their split was confirmed; "Chris and Olivia have been arguing for a while. Chris knew that things were not right so he finally decided to end things,” a source told OK! magazine. 

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez 

Copyright/Getty

On/off again couple Justin and Selena are off again for now, after news broke this week that they’d called it quits yet again. There’s a lot of speculation about just why these two haven’t worked out this time, but E! News - who broke the story - reckon that, “They were having a lot of little disagreements recently and one fight in particular blew up and caused them to decide to 'break up,' however, they've been in contact the entire time and their feelings for each other have not changed.”

Nicki Minaj & Nas 

Copyright/Getty

After dating for seven months Nicki and Nas reportedly “ran out of steam,” according to TMZ.com, and doing the long distance thing reportedly didn’t help either. The news came out at the start of January that the two rappers had finished things, “They respect each other, and there won't be any trash talking - but, on the other hand, they won't be hanging out as friends either,” added an insider. 

Emma-Jane Woodhams & Jordan Bye

Waiting for valentines day to roll on by because your single AF and more than happy just doing you👌🏼

Love Island’s Emma-Jane and childhood sweetheart Jordan have a baby together, but this Valentine’s Day Emma posted online about being single and has removed all mention of Jordan from her social media. 

“Waiting for valentines day to roll on by because your single AF and more than happy just doing you,” she posted on Instagram. 

