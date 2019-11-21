Gigi Hadid Is “Back In Touch” With Zayn Malik After Her Split From Tyler Cameron

It looks like Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik might be working towards a reconciliation after her recent split from Tyler Cameron.

E! News are reporting that the former couple are now back “in touch” with each other following a period of radio silence since their last break-up. An insider said that the model has “always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together.”

Getty

The source continues that they “went through a phase where they took time apart and weren’t communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently. She is supportive of him. They chat here and there, but it’s been casual.”

In other words, although they’re not officially back together just yet, the groundwork is clearly being laid for a potential reunion.

Gigi liked Zayn’s last post on Instagram ❤️❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/8Jf0ILN8vs — Zayn_Zquad 🔥千ㄥ卂爪乇丂 (@ZZquad13) November 15, 2019

Zigi first started dating back in 2015, only to call time on their relationship in 2018. At the time, they both penned emotional Twitter posts confirming their split, with Gigi writing that she’s “forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared.”

The pair reunited soon after, only to break up again in January 2019. Since then, Zayn hasn’t been publicly seen with anyone, while Gigi was rumoured to be dating the Bachelorette alumni over a period of several months this Summer.

Getty

Are you still shipping Zigi or do you think they’re better off as friends?