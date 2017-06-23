Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid Loves A Bit Of Zayn Malik's Chicken And Sweetcorn Pie

The supermodel diet sounds way better than we thought

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 14:52

Back in the day, Zayn Malik was the bad boy from Bradford who didn’t care about much except getting inked up, perfecting his structural quiff and making real music.

That was until he met Gigi Hadid anyway, and now he’s basically a lovesick, heart-eyed puppy dog in handsome human form.

He’s opened up about what the #Zigi relationship is really like behind closed doors, and just as we suspected, he’s taking boyfriend goals to an all new level with his cute comments.

Don’t let the leather jacket and fuzzy beard fool you. Zayn is basically one big squishy marshmallow these days, putting his supermodel girlfriend before everything else that comes with the spotlight.

“We try not to think about it too much,” Zayn told Us Weekly.

“There are a lot of people who are too busy in other people’s lives. I just concentrate on my relationship and try to do right by my girlfriend and she does by me, and we hope for the best, as we all do.”

Getty

Giving a little insight into your typical Zayn and Gigi date night, Zayn revealed: “We both cook, so we like to make meals for each other.”

And what does a world famous catwalk queen actually eat? “I make chicken and sweetcorn pie,” Zayn spilled. “She likes that.”

Too adorable, and honestly? It’s now an actual life goal to eat a bite of Zayn Malik’s infamous chicken and sweetcorn pie. 

Words by Lucy Wood

Couple goals. Hey, shall we have a watch of Zayn Malik's sexiest selfies now? Yes pleeease.

