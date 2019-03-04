Zayn Malik

Hold Up, Does This Mean Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Back Together?

This entire situation is beyond confusing

Monday, March 4, 2019 - 09:44

It looks like Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid might be getting back together after he posted a ~very~ interesting message on Twitter that suggests their split hasn’t lasted very long. 

Anyone emotionally invested in Zigi will know that these two have had an on and off relationship ever since their romance first began four years ago. 

Instagram/GigiHadid

The latest update was that they’d called time on their relationship in January after spending a few weeks apart in November.

The world assumed that their break-up was for real this time, but Z has now thrown a spanner in the works after firing off the following cute tweet from his account: “@GiGiHadid love you."

Tumblr

Considering the message was deleted before Gigi could reply, we’re assuming it was either sent by accident or the couple didn’t like fans speculating about their relationship status in the comments section.

This comes as the 23-year-old clapped back at claims she’d been sleeping in someone else’s hotel room.

Just yesterday, a fan wrote: "Sooo gigi was leaving an hotel that isn’t the one she has been staying for the past couple of days,” as she replied that the reason behind this was a lot simpler than expected: "To buy myself jewelry.”

Until Zayn or Gigi comes forward to confirm a reunion, there’s still no knowing if they are or aren’t back together. While it definitely sounds like there’s a lot of love between them, this could be the one time where their break-up sticks for good.

What do you think?

Latest News

This Is Reportedly Why Kylie Jenner Thought Travis Scott Had Been Cheating
Chloe Ferry wearing a bikini in the Caribbean
Chloe Ferry Shares The Belfie To End All Belfies
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid pack on the PDA
Hold Up, Does This Mean Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Back Together?
Khloe Kardashian Retracts Blaming Jordyn Woods For Tristan Thompson Split
Vicky Pattison Left The Most Priceless Comment On This Picture Of Holly Hagan
10 Completely Alternative Ways To Travel
11 Reasons New York Is Still the Coolest City in The World
8 Reasons Why Méribel Is Your Next Ski Holiday Destination
8 Reasons Why Méribel Is Your Next Ski Holiday Destination
Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei attend red carpet event together
Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei Open Up About The Heartbreaking Downsides of Fame
Jordyn Woods walks the runway at Macy&#039;s &#039;Go Red&#039; campaign in early 2019 prior to Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson scandal
Khloé Kardashian and Jeffree Star Brand Jordyn Woods A ‘Liar’ After Red Table Talk Interview
Troye Sivan Brings Pop Perfection To London On The Bloom Tour
Lewis Capaldi Just Scored His First UK Number 1 With ‘Someone You Loved’
9 Countries To Visit For Your Ultimate Positive Wellbeing
9 Countries To Visit For The Ultimate Self-Care Experience
The World&#039;s First Craft Beer Airline
We Flew On The World's First Craft Beer Airline
New Music Round-up: Selena Gomez, Jonas Brothers, Tom Walker And More
Ariana Grande And Ex-Boyfriend Big Sean Have Been Pictured Reuniting
Oasis - Supersonic - Music Video
8 Of The Most Revolutionary Indie Anthems Ever!
Travis Scott Denies Cheating On Kylie Jenner Amid Claims She ‘Found Evidence’
7 Times Justin Bieber Proved He’s One Big Student Style Guide
7 Times Justin Bieber Proved He’s One Big Student Style Guide
Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’
Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’

More From Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid pack on the PDA
Hold Up, Does This Mean Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Back Together?
ZAYN - Satisfaction - Music Video
Zayn Malik
Satisfaction
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Have Been ‘Spending Time Apart’ Amid Split Rumours
The Evidence That Zayn Malik’s New Song ‘There You Are’ Is All About Gigi Hadid
ZAYN - There You Are - Lyric Video
Zayn Malik
There You Are (Lyric Video)
Taylor Swift gets political
Did Zayn Malik Just Confirm That Taylor Swift WAS Inside That Suitcase?
8 Celeb Couples With Cute Secret Nicknames: Including Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid
Celebrities
8 Celeb Couples With Cute Secret Nicknames | MTV Celeb
Zayn Malik spotted in New York City.
Zayn Malik Says He Doesn’t Speak To The One Direction Bandmates After “Snide” Comments
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid pack on the PDA
Gigi Hadid Shares PDA-Filled Snap With Zayn Malik After His Shirtless Upload
ZAYN - Fingers - Audio
Zayn Malik
Fingers (Audio) [Explicit]
Celebs who split before marriage
9 Celebs Who Got Engaged But Never Married: Including Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson

Trending Articles

Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’
Josh Ritchie Reveals He’s ‘Excited’ To Be A Dad As Charlotte Crosby Calls Him A ‘Dilf’
Vicky Pattison Left The Most Priceless Comment On This Picture Of Holly Hagan
Khloe Kardashian Retracts Blaming Jordyn Woods For Tristan Thompson Split
Jordyn Woods walks the runway at Macy&#039;s &#039;Go Red&#039; campaign in early 2019 prior to Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson scandal
Khloé Kardashian and Jeffree Star Brand Jordyn Woods A ‘Liar’ After Red Table Talk Interview
Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei attend red carpet event together
Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei Open Up About The Heartbreaking Downsides of Fame
Chloe Ferry wearing a bikini in the Caribbean
Chloe Ferry Shares The Belfie To End All Belfies
balloon-animals
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid pack on the PDA
Hold Up, Does This Mean Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Back Together?
This Is Reportedly Why Kylie Jenner Thought Travis Scott Had Been Cheating
Marnie Simpson false nails
Marnie Simpson Shares Graphic Snap Of Missing Nail After Ripping Her Acrylic Clean Off
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Disney
Movies
Frozen Theory Confirmed: Tarzan is Anna and Elsa's Long-Lost Brother