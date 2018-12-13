Zayn Malik

The Evidence That Zayn Malik’s New Song ‘There You Are’ Is All About Gigi Hadid

It's almost enough to make us believe in love

Thursday, December 13, 2018 - 10:09

Zayn Malik has dropped a brand new track from his upcoming Icarus Falls album and fans are convinced that the romantic AF anthem is inspired by his relationship with Gigi Hadid.

‘There Are You’ documents the kind of love that lasts through many trials and tribulations, with some of the lyrics being clear references to their careers, their priorities, and their long-term connection.

“Friends that I rely on/Don't come through/They run like the river/But not you” one refrain begins, as another states: “Behind closed doors/I got myself in a mess and/Without you I'm in more.”

Zayn and Gigi first got together back in 2015 and, despite a short-term split in April 2018, have remained pretty steady ever since then.

During their break, Zayn told E! that his then ex was the inspiration behind much of his work: “I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do.”

Another slice of evidence that his new song *is* about the supermodel comes from a lyric that references long-distance travel and fame. 

"When you're caught in the crowds/When you're up in the clouds/There you are," he sings.

ZAYN - There You Are (Lyric Video)

In a previous interview with British Vogue, the 25-year-old opened up about their romance, saying: “She’s super-organised and I’m really not. It helps that she can get things together for me a little bit. I lean on her a lot.”

It's genuinely almost enough to make us believe in soulmates. 

 

 

 

