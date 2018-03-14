ZAYN Confirms That His Upcoming Second Album Is Finished
We need this now...
It's hard to believe that it's not even two years since ZAYN released his debut solo album Mind of Mine. In that time, he has not only topped the US and UK albums and singles charts but he has also released some major duets with the likes of Sia and Taylor Swift.
And now after months of anticipation, he has revealed that his sophomore album is officially complete.
WATCH ZAYN'S AMAZING 'DUSK TILL DAWN' VIDEO HERE...
Not tryna be cool
Just tryna be in this
Tell me are you too?
Can you feel where the wind is?
Can you feel it through
All of the windows
Inside this room?
'Cause I wanna touch you baby
And I wanna feel you too
I wanna see the sun rise
On your sins just me and you
Light it up, on the run
Let's make love tonight
Make it up, fall in love
Try
(Baby, I'm right here)
But you'll never be alone
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll hold you when things go wrong
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
We were shut like a jacket
So do your zip
We would roll down the rapids
To find a wave that fits
Can you feel where the wind is?
Can you feel it through
All of the windows
Inside this room?
'Cause I wanna touch you baby
I wanna feel you too
I wanna see the sun rise
On your sins just me and you
Light it up, on the run
Let's make love tonight
Make it up, fall in love
Try
(Baby, I'm right here)
But you'll never be alone
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll hold you when things go wrong
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
Girl give love to your body
It's only you that can stop it
Girl give love to your body
It's only you that can stop it
Girl give love to your body
It's only you that can stop it
Girl give love to your body
Girl give love to your body
But you'll never be alone
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll hold you when things go wrong
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. ZAYN'S SECOND ALBUM IS FINISHED AND READY FOR RELEASE.
The 'PILLOWTALK' superstar is yet to make any official announcements about the project. However, he did respond to a fan on Instagram yesterday and answered all of our prayers by confirming that the album is finished and that we can expect to hear it soon.
ZAYN responded to the impatient fan: "albums been done. Just working on my videos ladies calm it".
This is so amazing. We've been excited about Z2 ever since ZAYN released his PARTYNEXTDOOR collaboration 'Still Got Time' last March and with 'Dusk Till Dawn' and a confirmed Nicki Minaj collaboration, we think that it could be one of the albums of 2018.
Plus he is working on "videos" plural which means that we've got plenty of stuff to look forward to.
Wait a minute. Or this could even mean that the superstar has got a visual album in store for us?
Regardless, we cannot wait to hear brand new music by the 'Like I Would' hitmaker.
ZAYN is one of the best in the business and we know that this LP will be incredible.
Words: Sam Prance