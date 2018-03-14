Zayn Malik

ZAYN Confirms That His Upcoming Second Album Is Finished

We need this now...

Wednesday, March 14, 2018 - 13:13

It's hard to believe that it's not even two years since ZAYN released his debut solo album Mind of Mine. In that time, he has not only topped the US and UK albums and singles charts but he has also released some major duets with the likes of Sia and Taylor Swift.

And now after months of anticipation, he has revealed that his sophomore album is officially complete.

NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. ZAYN'S SECOND ALBUM IS FINISHED AND READY FOR RELEASE.

The 'PILLOWTALK' superstar is yet to make any official announcements about the project. However, he did respond to a fan on Instagram yesterday and answered all of our prayers by confirming that the album is finished and that we can expect to hear it soon.

ZAYN responded to the impatient fan: "albums been done. Just working on my videos ladies calm it".

 

 

This is so amazing. We've been excited about Z2 ever since ZAYN released his PARTYNEXTDOOR collaboration 'Still Got Time' last March and with 'Dusk Till Dawn' and a confirmed Nicki Minaj collaboration, we think that it could be one of the albums of 2018.

Plus he is working on "videos" plural which means that we've got plenty of stuff to look forward to.

Wait a minute. Or this could even mean that the superstar has got a visual album in store for us?

[Getty]

Regardless, we cannot wait to hear brand new music by the 'Like I Would' hitmaker.

ZAYN is one of the best in the business and we know that this LP will be incredible.

Words: Sam Prance

