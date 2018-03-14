ZAYN Confirms That His Upcoming Second Album Is Finished

It's hard to believe that it's not even two years since ZAYN released his debut solo album Mind of Mine. In that time, he has not only topped the US and UK albums and singles charts but he has also released some major duets with the likes of Sia and Taylor Swift.

And now after months of anticipation, he has revealed that his sophomore album is officially complete.

View the lyrics Not tryna be indie

Not tryna be cool

Just tryna be in this

Tell me are you too?



Can you feel where the wind is?

Can you feel it through

All of the windows

Inside this room?



'Cause I wanna touch you baby

And I wanna feel you too

I wanna see the sun rise

On your sins just me and you



Light it up, on the run

Let's make love tonight

Make it up, fall in love

Try

(Baby, I'm right here)



But you'll never be alone

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here

I'll hold you when things go wrong

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here



We were shut like a jacket

So do your zip

We would roll down the rapids

To find a wave that fits



Can you feel where the wind is?

Can you feel it through

All of the windows

Inside this room?



'Cause I wanna touch you baby

I wanna feel you too

I wanna see the sun rise

On your sins just me and you



Light it up, on the run

Let's make love tonight

Make it up, fall in love

Try

(Baby, I'm right here)



But you'll never be alone

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here

I'll hold you when things go wrong

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here



Girl give love to your body

It's only you that can stop it

Girl give love to your body

It's only you that can stop it

Girl give love to your body

It's only you that can stop it

Girl give love to your body

Girl give love to your body



But you'll never be alone

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here

I'll hold you when things go wrong

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here Writer(s): Zain Malik, David Phelan, Greg Kurstin, Sia Furler, Alex Oriet Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. ZAYN'S SECOND ALBUM IS FINISHED AND READY FOR RELEASE.

The 'PILLOWTALK' superstar is yet to make any official announcements about the project. However, he did respond to a fan on Instagram yesterday and answered all of our prayers by confirming that the album is finished and that we can expect to hear it soon.

ZAYN responded to the impatient fan: "albums been done. Just working on my videos ladies calm it".

ZAYN has revealed that his second studio album is already FINISHED and he's currently working on the music videos. pic.twitter.com/p4wXJrC0pm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 13, 2018

This is so amazing. We've been excited about Z2 ever since ZAYN released his PARTYNEXTDOOR collaboration 'Still Got Time' last March and with 'Dusk Till Dawn' and a confirmed Nicki Minaj collaboration, we think that it could be one of the albums of 2018.

Plus he is working on "videos" plural which means that we've got plenty of stuff to look forward to.

Wait a minute. Or this could even mean that the superstar has got a visual album in store for us?

Regardless, we cannot wait to hear brand new music by the 'Like I Would' hitmaker.

ZAYN is one of the best in the business and we know that this LP will be incredible.

Words: Sam Prance