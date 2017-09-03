Zayn Malik

Zayn, Gigi, And The Malik And Hadid Families Are Too Cute As They Celebrate Muslim Holiday Together

“Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating”

Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 14:30

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid and their families have been celebrating the current Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha together.

The One Direction star, his model girlfriend, and their respective mothers have gathered for a super cute selfie as part of the celebrations.

Gigi’s Real Housewives star mum Yolanda uploaded the snap to Instagram to mark the holy Muslim celebration.

With the four posing together, Yolanda wrote: “Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating.”

Eid Al-Adha is the Muslim celebration that marks sacrifices made to God and is marked over four days.

Zayn has previously said he is proud to be Muslim – discussing his upbringing with the Evening Standard earlier this year.

“I take a great sense of pride — and responsibility — in knowing that I am the first of my kind, from my background,” he said.

“I’m not currently practising but I was raised in the Islamic faith, so it will always be with me, and I identify a lot with the culture. But I’m just me. I don’t want to be defined by my religion or my cultural background,” he added.

