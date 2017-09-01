Zayn Malik

Zayn Is Back With the Incredible 'Dusk Till Dawn' Video Featuring Sia

The 'Still Got Time' singer dropped the dramatic visual for his massive new single...

Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 12:45

What did Zayn Malik do? THAT.

The ‘Pillowtalk’ crooner is back with the lead single from his upcoming solo album and if anybody doubted his solo longevity then this will prove them he’s here to stay.

‘Dusk Till Dawn’ is a massive, cinematic duet with Sia that starts off as a gorgeous, romantic mid-tempo and builds to a thrashing sing-along chorus that will echo around stadiums in no time.

“But you’ll never be alone /  I’ll hold you when things go wrong / I’ll be with you from dusk till dawn / Baby I’m right here.” Ugh, Gigi is so lucky.

The song is so grand it’s as though it should be the theme for a ‘90s Hollywood blockbuster film, which is probably why Zayn decided to make its music video his own mini movie.

The dramatic visual, directed by Marc Webb, follows Zayn on the run trying to escape the police to reunite with his lover, Girls actress Jemima Kirke.

As always, he looks phenomenal. I mean, that face must have been carved by angels, right?

Besides swooning over his physical appearance, the ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ video is a huge step up from his previous music videos - and we can’t help but wonder if this is only Part One of the story.

This is one helluva start to his second album so colour us extremely excited to hear the rest...

ZAYN - Dusk Till Dawn ft. Sia

By Ross McNeilage

