You Probably Won't Believe What Zayn Malik Would Be Doing If He Wasn't A Singer

Following his successes with both One Direction and as a solo artist, Zayn Malik has accumulated over 46 million followers on Instagram and Twitter combined. But the star has now revealed that he doesn't actually believe in social media at all. Wait, what?

Zayn opened up as he covers VMAN magazine and as well as spilling about his dislike of social media, revealed what he would be doing if it wasn't for the whole being a famous singer thing.

"I don't believe in social media because I believe it breeds sheep and not lions," Zayn confessed.

"It's become ridiculous to me. Even angles of pictures can't be taken a certain way because that's not the cool way to take an angle of a picture."

Okay Zayn, but a quick glance at your Insta proves that you look pretty damn cool from every angle - just saying.

Zayn went on to share his opinion that social media is kinda damaging to people's mental health, saying: "Everyone's personal opinions and what the believe in, how can you amalgamate all of that into one thing and expect that not to create a problem for people's minds?

"That's my personal opinion, that it's not really that developing for us as people."

So we guess what he's trying to say here is there's probably more you can be doing to develop as a human than getting that perfect selfie and raking in those Insta likes, and to be fair he probably has a point.

And as for what he would be doing if it wasn't for his heavenly vocal chordsm Zayn admitted that he would be a - drum roll - English Lecturer!

As Zayn says: "I think about [what I'd do away from music] quite a lot. I think about alternative realities. I think I'd be at university and I would have done my English Degree. I think I'd be looking for some employment to do with English lecturing or literature.

"I love poetry and writing - obviously I'm a songwriter so it would've been something that would still give me the feeling of a creative outlet within my writing."

Fortunately for the whole world Zayn seems to be sticking to being the awesome singer-songwriter we all know and love for now. Although, we have a sneaky feeling those lecture theatres would have been the only ones to be at maximum capacity if he had taken the other route.

