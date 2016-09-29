Zayn Malik

You Probably Won't Believe What Zayn Malik Would Be Doing If He Wasn't A Singer

It's quite the curveball.

Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 10:30

Following his successes with both One Direction and as a solo artist, Zayn Malik has accumulated over 46 million followers on Instagram and Twitter combined. But the star has now revealed that he doesn't actually believe in social media at all. Wait, what?

Zayn opened up as he covers VMAN magazine and as well as spilling about his dislike of social media, revealed what he would be doing if it wasn't for the whole being a famous singer thing.

Inez and Vinoodh/VMAN

 "I don't believe in social media because I believe it breeds sheep and not lions," Zayn confessed.

"It's become ridiculous to me. Even angles of pictures can't be taken a certain way because that's not the cool way to take an angle of a picture."

Okay Zayn, but a quick glance at your Insta proves that you look pretty damn cool from every angle - just saying.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Zayn went on to share his opinion that social media is kinda damaging to people's mental health, saying: "Everyone's personal opinions and what the believe in, how can you amalgamate all of that into one thing and expect that not to create a problem for people's minds?

"That's my personal opinion, that it's not really that developing for us as people." 

So we guess what he's trying to say here is there's probably more you can be doing to develop as a human than getting that perfect selfie and raking in those Insta likes, and to be fair he probably has a point.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

And as for what he would be doing if it wasn't for his heavenly vocal chordsm Zayn admitted that he would be a - drum roll - English Lecturer! 

As Zayn says: "I think about [what I'd do away from music] quite a lot. I think about alternative realities. I think I'd be at university and I would have done my English Degree. I think I'd be looking for some employment to do with English lecturing or literature.

"I love poetry and writing - obviously I'm a songwriter so it would've been something that would still give me the feeling of a creative outlet within my writing."

#zaynbook 1 week 😎

#zaynbook 1 week 😎

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Fortunately for the whole world Zayn seems to be sticking to being the awesome singer-songwriter we all know and love for now. Although, we have a sneaky feeling those lecture theatres would have been the only ones to be at maximum capacity if he had taken the other route. 

Now you know you wanna check out the very latest from MTV News...

Latest News

If You Got Your A Level Results Today You Can Get A FREE Nando's

Emma Stone And Andrew Garfield Rekindling Their Romance Two Years After Split?

Lorde and Khalid Stan Each Other Over Twitter and It's So Cute

Che and Leonie McSorley go head to head with Georgia Crone in Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Che And Leonie McSorley Lose Their Sh*t At Georgia Crone As She Walks Into The Villa Hand-In-Hand With Ex Josh Ritchie

Everyone Is So Obsessed With This Zara Dress It Has It's Own Tumblr

Zayn Malik Says His New Album Is An "Evolution"

Little Mix

Little Mix Are Releasing a Brand New Single with Latin American Boyband CNCO Tomorrow

Lorde Transforms 'Melodrama' With An Amazing 'Reimagined' Live Set

Charlotte Crosby Sets The Record Straight On Reports She And Stephen Bear Have Split

You Probably Won't Believe What Zayn Malik Would Be Doing If He Wasn't A Singer

Taylor Swift Sends Flowers To Denver Company And Makes 'Generous' Donation To Assault Survivors

Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Kendall Jenner's Emotional Reaction To Pepsi Ad Backlash

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Wanted To Call Off Wedding To Kris Humphries The Night Before

Riverdale Season 2 Will See The Dark Side Of Betty Rise And We’re Terrified

Dylan Sprouse Has Responded To Claims Suggesting That He Cheated On Girlfriend Dayna Frazer

How To Watch V Festival 2017 On MTV This Weekend

Stephen Bear Saves A Woman's Life After Being Involved In Terrifying Road Incident

The Hitman&#039;s Bodyguard

Samuel L. Jackson And Salma Hayek Reveal How They Filmed Their Mad Stunts In The Hitman's Bodyguard

Ex On The Beach's Leonie McSorley Brands Sam Reece A 'F**king Drip' As She Talks Savage Showdown With Twin Sister Che - EXCLUSIVE

Ex On The Beach's Che McSorley Talks Shocking Brawl with Twin Sister Leonie: 'I F**king Went For Her' - EXCLUSIVE

More From Zayn Malik

Music

Zayn Malik Says His New Album Is An "Evolution"

Style

You Probably Won't Believe What Zayn Malik Would Be Doing If He Wasn't A Singer

Celebrity

Gigi Hadid's Personal Idea Of Heaven Is Eerily Similar To Ours

Simon Cowell has said One Direction could reform without Harry Styles
Celebrity

One Direction Could Reunite Without Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Might Come Back Predicts Simon Cowell

Celebrity

Louis Tomlinson Reveals That He And Zayn Malik Are Officially 'Mates' Again

What Gender Fluidity ISN'T

Music

Did Perrie Edwards Just Throw Shade At Gigi Hadid With This Subtle Lyric Change?

Celebrity

Zayn Malik Reveals He Slept On Nothing But A Mattress For Six Months As He Addresses His Anxiety Battle

One Direction

Flying Solo: What The One Direction Boys Did Next

Celebrity

Louis Tomlinson Reveals His Late Mum Urged Him To Reconcile With Zayn Malik

Life

Vogue Apologise For ‘Genderfluid’ Cover Starring Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid

Style

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Couple Goals As They Cover Vogue Together

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Sets The Record Straight On Reports She And Stephen Bear Have Split

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Posts A Belfie Of Epic Proportions And She Looks Sensational

Celebrity

Zahida Allen Sparks Sean Pratt Engagement Rumours After Being Spotted With Ring On Her Hand

Celebrity

Holly Hagan Poses In Bed To Promote Personal Line Of 'Kinky' Vibrators

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach’s Max Morley Is Eyeing Up Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards: ‘I’m So Jealous Of Alex’

Che and Leonie McSorley go head to head with Georgia Crone in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Che And Leonie McSorley Lose Their Sh*t At Georgia Crone As She Walks Into The Villa Hand-In-Hand With Ex Josh Ritchie

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach's Leonie McSorley Hits Back At Nasty Trolls Over Skin Condition On The Show: 'I'm Not Perfect'

Celebrity

Stephen Bear Saves A Woman's Life After Being Involved In Terrifying Road Incident

Celebrity

The Steamiest Celebrity Big Brother Snogs EVER: Ranked

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Did Girls Aloud Bandmate Nicola Roberts Just Take A Subtle Dig At Sarah Harding?

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Life

Celeb Usernames On Snapchat: A Complete List Of Who To Follow