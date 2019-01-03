Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Have Been ‘Spending Time Apart’ Amid Split Rumours



It sounds like Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid might have called time on their romance after an insider claimed they’ve been “spending time apart” since early November.

A source told E! News that the singer and model have been going through a difficult patch in recent months and came to the joint conclusion that the best thing for their relationship is to cool things off for a bit.

Instagram/GigiHadid

The pair have been using this break to concentrate on “themselves and their separate careers” with the insider claiming that Z has been in the studio working on new music while Gigi has been spending time with her family on their farm.

"They are in different points in their lives right now and decided they needed the time to breath apart from each other. They are still in touch and both hope that things will work out, but their relationship is always up and down."

Getty

Zigi shippers first had the feeling that there was trouble in paradise when Zayn didn’t show up to watch his girlfriend at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in November.

At the time, an insider told E! that everything was fine between them and that nobody was massively surprised the 25-year-old decided to ditch the event: “He is not one for public outings, and usually skips out on going,” the source explained.

Getty

This comes months after he told GQ that their relationship isn't up for public discussion and that neither of them are interested in slapping a "label" on their connection.