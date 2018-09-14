Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments Ever

From their first official Instagram photo as a couple to their Met Gala debut, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have had some seriously adorable moments.

Friday, September 14, 2018 - 14:38

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are a firm favourite when it comes to Hollywood couples. While they might be a little more subtle when it comes to flaunting their love than other lovebirds in the industry, we can't help but ship them all the way.

While they may have had a brief split in early 2018, Zigi are back and better than ever, and even said to be planning to move in together permanently in New York. So, from when they first went Insta offish to their latest couple escapades, we've rounded up their cutest moments ever.

PLAY the video to watch Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's cutest moments ever...

N'aww.

Zayn and Gigi first got together in late 2015 after Zayn straight up asked her on a date: "I just asked her. It was pretty straight up... I just asked her if she wanted to go on a date. I was in New York," he revealed at the time.

Instagram

And we guess the rest is history, with the pair serving us couple goals ever since (minus the brief breakup).

Long live Zigi <3.

Latest News

Kim Kardashian Shares The Very First Picture Of The Kardashian-Jenner ‘Triplets’
Riverdale’s KJ Apa Recreated Cole Sprouse’s Topless Photo Of Lili Reinhart And It’s Sensational
Rapper Drake and model Bella B Harris on Instagram, 2018
From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples
Sophie Kasaei Breaks No Phone Rule At Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen's Wedding
V personality Brody Jenner attends VH1&#039;s &#039;Barely Famous&#039; Season 2 Party on June 14, 2016 in West Hollywood, California
Brody Jenner Is Returning To The Hills... But Is Lauren Conrad?
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Officially Respond To Rumours They Got Married
Mac Miller Dead At 26
Mac Miller's Will Is Revealed As Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence
New Music Round-Up: Lana Del Rey, 6LACK, David Guetta & More
Janelle Monae performs at Roundhouse in London.
5 Things We Loved About Janelle Monae At London's Roundhouse
Shannon Purser at the premier of Sierra Burgess Is A Loser.
Who Is Shannon Purser? Everything You NTK About The Star Of Sierra Burgess Is A Loser
Lena Dunham at the &#039;Half the Picture&#039; premiere.
Lena Dunham Apologises For Her Involvement In The Revolve Fat-Shaming Sweater Fiasco
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid&#039;s cutest couple moments ever
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments Ever
Actor Noah Centineo visits Build studio on July 12, 2018 in New York City
Who Is Noah Centineo? Everything You NTK About The Sierra Burgess Is A Loser Star
Channel 5 announces they&#039;re cancelling cbb and big brother
Celebrity Big Brother AND Civilian Big Brother Has Been Axed By Channel 5
To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before Star Noah Centineo talks about dating a fan
Noah Centineo Has A Controversial Idea For A To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Engagement
Nicki Minaj at Marc Jacobs.
Cardi B Shuts Down Nicki Minaj’s Claims That She Pays Radio Stations To Play Her Music
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson suffers fake tan mishap
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Called Out For Mishap On Instagram Photo
JLS Star Oritse Williams Charged With Raping A Fan In A Wolverhampton Hotel Room
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spark marriage rumours as they visit NYC Courthouse
Did Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Just Get Married At A Courthouse?

More From Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid&#039;s cutest couple moments ever
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments Ever
Zayn Malik
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments | MTV Celeb
Is Zayn Malik Selling His House To Move In With Gigi Hadid In New York Permanently?
From Selena Gomez To Kim Kardashian: 7 Celebrities Who Have Been Accused Of PR Stunts
Halsey, G-Eazy, Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
7 Celeb Couples Whose 'Breakups' Were Over Before They Even Began: Including Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid celebrate Eid with Zayn&#039;s family.
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Celebrate Eid With His Family
ZAYN - Too Much - Music Video
Zayn Malik
Too Much (Ft. Timbaland) [Explicit]
NMF-3rd August
New Music Round-Up: ZAYN, Travis Scott, Ella Mai
Zayn Malik in NYC 2018
Zayn Malik Drops New Timbaland Collaboration ‘Too Much’ And It’s All Vibes
Chance The Rapper
Music
New Music Round-Up: Zayn Malik, Chance The Rapper, Troye Sivan
Zayn as a vigilante in the &#039;Sour Diesel&#039; music video
Zayn Malik Just Released 'Sour Diesel' With A Brand-New Steamy Vigilante-Themed Music Video
ZAYN - Entertainer - Music Video
Zayn Malik
Entertainer

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson suffers fake tan mishap
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Called Out For Mishap On Instagram Photo
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid&#039;s cutest couple moments ever
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments Ever
Sophie Kasaei Breaks No Phone Rule At Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen's Wedding
Mac Miller Dead At 26
Mac Miller's Will Is Revealed As Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Engagement
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Officially Respond To Rumours They Got Married
Rapper Drake and model Bella B Harris on Instagram, 2018
From Drake's Teen Girlfriend to Rihanna and Shia LaBeof: 5 Unexpected Couples
To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before Star Noah Centineo talks about dating a fan
Noah Centineo Has A Controversial Idea For A To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Sequel
Halsey and G-Eazy split
Halsey Announces Split From G-Eazy Days After Being Spotted With Machine Gun Kelly
The Kardashians Apparently Think Sofia Richie Is A ‘Great Influence’ On Scott Disick
Riverdale’s KJ Apa Recreated Cole Sprouse’s Topless Photo Of Lili Reinhart And It’s Sensational