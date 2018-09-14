Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are a firm favourite when it comes to Hollywood couples. While they might be a little more subtle when it comes to flaunting their love than other lovebirds in the industry, we can't help but ship them all the way.

While they may have had a brief split in early 2018, Zigi are back and better than ever, and even said to be planning to move in together permanently in New York. So, from when they first went Insta offish to their latest couple escapades, we've rounded up their cutest moments ever.

PLAY the video to watch Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's cutest moments ever...

N'aww.

Zayn and Gigi first got together in late 2015 after Zayn straight up asked her on a date: "I just asked her. It was pretty straight up... I just asked her if she wanted to go on a date. I was in New York," he revealed at the time.

Instagram

And we guess the rest is history, with the pair serving us couple goals ever since (minus the brief breakup).

Long live Zigi <3.