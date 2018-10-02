Zayn Malik Bares His Chest Tats As He Steps Out After Recent 'Sex Session' Allegation

Zayn Malik was spotted out and about in New York City's Soho area on Monday, baring his chest ink in a low-buttoned shirt.

The former One Direction lad's outing comes days after a 41-year-old masseuse claimed they had a secret sex session shortly after his split from Gigi Hadid earlier this year.

PLAY to see Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's cutest moments...

Zayn's impressive ink was on full display as he chose to sack off buttoning up a few of his buttons, and we're not even mad.

He completed his look with black jeans and a fresh Louis Vuitton backpack, 'cause you know, fashion.

Getty

Over the weekend 41-year-old masseuse, Enrica Petrongari told The Sun On Sunday that she and Zayn slept together after exchanging "explicit" messages.

This apparently occurred while Zayn and Gigi were not together after they split in March this year, so obviously, Zayn was free to do whatever he wanted at the time.

It's also worth noting that Zayn hasn't responded to the allegations, and so without both sides of the story it's impossible to really know what went down.

Getty

Enrica claims that Zayn didn't contact her again after she posted photos from inside his pad on social media (which have now been taken down).

"I was upset when he just stopped all contact. There is something wrong with him for sure — he was just using me," she told The Sun On Sunday.

Without any word from Zayn, we're taking this one with a pinch of salt.