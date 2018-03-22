Zayn Malik Has Gone Peroxide Blonde As He Debuts Drastic Image Transformation

Zayn Malik has been spotted in Miami sporting a drastically different look, but it's not because he's reinventing himself following his split from Gigi Hadid last week.

Nope, the peroxide look serves a much bigger purpose than merely trying to look seriously edgy in the hopes that your ex will see how cool you are (just us who does that? Awks).

It's all in the name of music!

Zayn was snapped out on a video shoot, where he was well and truly werking his bleached 'do for the cameras.

While the look might not be a direct bid to get Gigi's attention, we must admit he's looking hella suave in that sharp suit. Loving the subtle hint of a loud shirt too, it certainly adds a certain je ne sais quoi to the whole look.

The 25-year-old also had his brand new tattoo on full display, which fans recently mistook for something less typically pleasing to the eye.

We're just hoping all this means we're going to be getting some new Zayn tunes very soon. The 25-year-old recently opened up about the sound of his new album, revealing: "I am so buzzing for my new music, I'm so excited for people to hear it. I think some elements of the music will surprise people although it's all a very clear evolution of my sound from Mind of Mine."

We can't wait!

