Zayn Malik Has Just Revealed The Artwork For His Collaboration With Sia And It Looks Epic

Zayn Malik has teased fans by releasing the artwork for his next single, a collaboration with the always incredible Sia, and the internet is pretty much going crazy as a result.

The soon-to-be smash hit is called Dusk Till Dawn and will be released on 7 September. And the artwork - which is cool AF - basically looks like the a poster for the best movie never made.

Anyway, back to all the fuss Zayn’s caused online with his sneak peek. It’s been liked well over 100,000 times on Twitter and 881,000 times on Instagram. Which adds up to a lotta likes.

If this is what the artwork looks like then we cannot wait to see the video. Which actually Zayn has teased as well in an Instagram post thanking MTV, The VMAs, Taylor Swift and his Zquad after he won Best Collaboration with Taylor at last weekend’s awards show.

