Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik Has Just Revealed The Artwork For His Collaboration With Sia And It Looks Epic

Zayn’s gone a bit Hollywood movie poster for his new single artwork

Saturday, September 2, 2017 - 15:32

Zayn Malik has teased fans by releasing the artwork for his next single, a collaboration with the always incredible Sia, and the internet is pretty much going crazy as a result. 

Copyright [Getty]

The soon-to-be smash hit is called Dusk Till Dawn and will be released on 7 September. And the artwork - which is cool AF - basically looks like the a poster for the best movie never made. 

#DuskTillDawn ft @siathisisacting • 7th Sept

#DuskTillDawn ft @siathisisacting • 7th Sept

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Anyway, back to all the fuss Zayn’s caused online with his sneak peek. It’s been liked well over 100,000 times on Twitter and 881,000 times on Instagram. Which adds up to a lotta likes. 

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

If this is what the artwork looks like then we cannot wait to see the video. Which actually Zayn has teased as well in an Instagram post thanking MTV, The VMAs, Taylor Swift and his Zquad after he won Best Collaboration with Taylor at last weekend’s awards show. 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

WATCH! The Geordie Shore girls are so totally loved up and it’s just cute AF

Latest News

Kendall Jenner Finally Talks About Her Reaction The Pepsi Advert Controversy, “It feels like my life is over”

Kendall Jenner Finally Talks About Her Reaction To The Pepsi Advert Controversy

Kim Kardashian is reportedly jealous of Kylie Jenner&#039;s success and money

Is Kim Kardashian Secretly Jealous Of Kylie Jenner’s Success And Huge Fortune?

Zayn Malik reveals the artwork for his new single with Sia, Dusk Till Dawn

Zayn Malik Has Just Revealed The Artwork For His Collaboration With Sia And It Looks Epic

Sophie Kasaei reveals she has a big argument with Chloe Ferry in the next episode of Geordie Shore

Sophie Kasaei Reveals Big Argument With Chloe Ferry In Upcoming Geordie Shore Episode

Marnie Simpson spent Friday night in bed with new boyfriend Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson Spent Her Friday Night In Bed With New Boyf Casey Johnson

Love Isand’s Chloe Crowhurst Dating Ex On The Beach Star Dean Ralph

Is Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst Dating This Ex On The Beach Star…

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry admits she&#039;d look &#039;totally different&#039; if she wasn&#039;t on the show

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Explains Why She'd Look 'Totally Different' If She Wasn't On The Show And It Involves Surgery - EXCLUSIVE

Megan McKenna surprises fans with her amazing voices as she sings live on TV

Megan McKenna Totally Shocks Fans As She Sings Live On TV

Jemma Lucy shares teaser images from 2018 calendar

Celebrity Big Brother’s Jemma Lucy Teases New Calendar With Sexy Lingerie Pics

Look What You Made Her Do: Taylor Swift Gets First UK Number 1

Fergie's Visual Album Trailer Is Absolutely Insane In The Best Way Possible

Zayn Malik Is Now Officially A Part Of The Hadid Family

Scotty T drops an exit bombshell on his Geordie Shore radgies

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Scotty T Admits He's 'Pure Gutted' As He Tells The Radgies He's Leaving The House For THIS Reason

7 Times Zendaya Was A Total Badass

7 Golden Rules For Taking A Selfie As Flawless As Zendaya

Aaron Chalmers explains why he&#039;d choose to stay on Geordie Shore forever

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Reveals He'd Choose To Stay On The Show Forever And This Is Why - EXCLUSIVE

True Detective Season Three Gets The Official Green Light

New Music Round-Up: Jessie Ware, Mollie King, SZA and More

12 Celebrities Who Love To Gush About Their Other Half On Social Media

Zendaya Reveals She Was Cheated On As She Offers Relationship Advice To Fans

More From Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik reveals the artwork for his new single with Sia, Dusk Till Dawn
Celebrity

Zayn Malik Has Just Revealed The Artwork For His Collaboration With Sia And It Looks Epic

Zayn Malik Is Now Officially A Part Of The Hadid Family

Zayn Malik Teases New Music Video And We Cannot Cope

Music

Zayn Malik Says His New Album Is An "Evolution"

Style

You Probably Won't Believe What Zayn Malik Would Be Doing If He Wasn't A Singer

Celebrity

Gigi Hadid's Personal Idea Of Heaven Is Eerily Similar To Ours

Simon Cowell has said One Direction could reform without Harry Styles
Celebrity

One Direction Could Reunite Without Harry Styles And Zayn Malik Might Come Back Predicts Simon Cowell

Celebrity

Louis Tomlinson Reveals That He And Zayn Malik Are Officially 'Mates' Again

What Gender Fluidity ISN'T

Music

Did Perrie Edwards Just Throw Shade At Gigi Hadid With This Subtle Lyric Change?

Celebrity

Zayn Malik Reveals He Slept On Nothing But A Mattress For Six Months As He Addresses His Anxiety Battle

One Direction

Flying Solo: What The One Direction Boys Did Next

Trending Articles

Scotty T drops an exit bombshell on his Geordie Shore radgies

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Scotty T Admits He's 'Pure Gutted' As He Tells The Radgies He's Leaving The House For THIS Reason

Love Isand’s Chloe Crowhurst Dating Ex On The Beach Star Dean Ralph
Celebrity

Is Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst Dating This Ex On The Beach Star…

Sophie Kasaei reveals she has a big argument with Chloe Ferry in the next episode of Geordie Shore
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Reveals Big Argument With Chloe Ferry In Upcoming Geordie Shore Episode

TV Shows

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 15 Episode #2!

Teen Mom UK’s Mia Boardman Responds After Shocking Feud With Manley Geddes: ‘There Are Two Sides To Every Story’

Zayn Malik Is Now Officially A Part Of The Hadid Family

Marnie Simpson spent Friday night in bed with new boyfriend Casey Johnson

Marnie Simpson Spent Her Friday Night In Bed With New Boyf Casey Johnson

Jemma Lucy shares teaser images from 2018 calendar

Celebrity Big Brother’s Jemma Lucy Teases New Calendar With Sexy Lingerie Pics

Stephen Bear Had The Best Response To Claims He’s ‘Controlling’ Charlotte Crosby

Megan McKenna surprises fans with her amazing voices as she sings live on TV
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Totally Shocks Fans As She Sings Live On TV

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Look Stronger Than Ever As They Stun At Event

Watch Sophie Kasaei Get A Non-Surgical Chin Lift