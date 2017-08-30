Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik Is Now Officially A Part Of The Hadid Family

It was really only a matter of time.

Friday, September 1, 2017 - 12:34

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid may have been dating for a really quite long time now, but he’s only just become a fully fledged member of the Hadid family.

It all kicked off when Real Housewives star and all round Wonder Woman Yolanda Hadid took to Insta to share her love for her daughter’s boyfriend on Insta this week, as she posted a super cute snap of Zigi along with quite the fitting caption.

'❤ Summer Loving....... #Family,’ she wrote, making us all but pass out over the sentiment.

In the snap a topless Zayn is seen hugging a make up free Gigi, reminding us that yes, they really are dating and it wasn’t a publicity stunt after all.

Meanwhile Yolanda continues to be the most supportive mum of all time, as she fills her Insta with all of her children’s successes, as well as some top tips on how to live on a farm.

What an absolute dream.

Zayn Malik Is Now Officially A Part Of The Hadid Family

