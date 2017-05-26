What You Missed In Music: Zayn Malik’s “Optimistic” New Album, Liam Payne & Zedd‘s Summer Banger

A Liam Payne x Zedd summer banger is on the way

Liam Payne wants to soundtrack your summer. He’s already released ‘Strip That Down’, a sweltering debut single which featured Migos’ Quavo, one of the most in-demand artists on the planet right now. Next up? A summer banger with Anton Zaslavski, better known as Zedd..

Speaking to Nova FM, an Australian radio station based in Sydney, Zedd spoke about working with Liam, and what we can expect the new track to sound like. (Tl;dr summery.)

“[We worked together] last year, I’m pretty sure. Usually, I end up making these songs almost a year before they come out. It takes me a long time to finish and mix them,” Zedd said. “So we did that song and then we re-recorded a couple of parts of the vocals a few times. He recorded some in England, the majority were recorded next door [Sydney].”

“Michael Jackson’s Bad was recorded here. Do you know what else was recorded in that one?” host Kent Small asked.

“I know exactly what was recorded in that one… the summer hit of 2017!” Zedd said, laughing.

“It’s the song I’m going to be releasing next. I’m super, super excited. It’s the most infectious like, you can’t escape it. You hear it once, and even if you hate it, it’s still stuck in your head.”

Aww, C’mon, Zedd. Don’t say “even if you hate it”. Be more confident in your abilities. We trust you. In the comforting words of Rosie Watson, the mum who featured on Frank Ocean’s Blonde: “Be yourself and know that’s good enough. Be secure with yourself. Rely and trust upon your own decisions.”

Zayn’s new album will be “more optimistic”

After topping both the UK and US album charts with his debut album, Mind of Mine, Zayn has a tough second act ahead of him. How can he build on that success? What needs to change? Well, perhaps it’s the tone because, apparently, Zayn’s new album is set to sound a whole lot “more optimistic”.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, RCA Records CEO Peter Edge, (Zayn’s record label boss), said of the new record: "It wasn’t easy making that decision and having the courage to step out first and make a record. This album has a more optimistic tone to it after coming through that more challenging time. It shows a lot of growth.”

We can’t wait to hear it. Meanwhile, Zayn missed the Billboard Music Awards over the weekend because he was too busy putting the finishing touches to that optimistic new album.

Can't make it to the #BBMAs tonight and know I've been away for a bit .. Finishing up these new songs for you. Be back soon 😏 — zayn (@zaynmalik) May 21, 2017

