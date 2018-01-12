Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik ‘Plans To Erase Gigi Hadid Tattoo’ After Deleting All His Instagram Posts

Closing the chapter on his past.

Sunday, April 8, 2018 - 09:23

Zayn Malik has officially started a new chapter in life after doing a Taylor Swift and completely wiping his entire Instagram feed. 

The 25-year-old recently parted ways with model girlfriend Gigi Hadid and left his 27.7 million followers scratching their heads after erasing every single one of the posts he’s ever uploaded.

Let's get checking out a bunch of celebrities who got matching tattoos only to split up...

Although it looks like he was just gearing up to promote a new project, fans have obviously connected the move to reports that he’s planning on erasing *that* chest inking of Gigi's eyeballs. 

Copyright [Instagram]

According to The Mirror, Z has already been shortlisting potential designs that could be slapped over the tatt: “Zayn was openly talking about it during a recent work commitment, he was mentioning his ­tattoos and said he needed to get his Gigi stuff covered up.

“He has been looking at different designs to see if something could work. If it looks good, he will go for it - he just wants to move on with his life.”

birthday boogie 🕺🏻😍🤣 @zayn

birthday boogie 🕺🏻😍🤣 @zayn

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

Announcing their break-up in March, Zayn wrote: “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul.

"I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ.”

Some things just aren’t meant to be. 

Latest News

Pimp My Weekend - New Orleans
Pimp My Weekend: New Orleans
The Magnolia Hotel
Unplug On A Digital Detox In Portugal To Get Away From All That Life Stuff
Chloe Ferry Teases MAJOR News With Sam Gowland And Fans Have Some Theories
Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott
The Insane Amount Of Money Travis Scott Spent On Stormi’s Welcome Party
You’ll Never Guess Who Love Island’s Amber Davies Is Reportedly Dating Now
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Is Officially Flawless AF In This Bright Pink Bikini
Zayn Malik ‘Plans To Erase Gigi Hadid Tattoo’ After Deleting All His Instagram Posts
Kendall and Kylie Jenner&#039;s cutest Instagram pictures ever
9 Times Kylie and Kendall Jenner Were Just The Cutest Sisters On Instagram
From Chrissy Teigen To Sam Smith: 8 Celebrity Moments From 2018 That Prove Love Is Alive
Celebrities who&#039;ve tried internet dating
From Zac Efron To Khole Kardashian: Celebrities Who’ve Given Internet Dating A Go
From Ariana Grande To Kristen Stewart: 9 Celebrities Who Earned Their Stripes As Child Stars
Liam Payne earned a lot less than Cheryl last year
Liam Payne Made A Lot Less Money Than Girlfriend Cheryl Last Year
Demi Lovato has been spreading body positivity after embracing her cellulite
Demi Lovato Shows Cellulite As She Encourages Body Positivity With Instagram Pictures
Vicky Pattison doesn&#039;t want to be known as party girl anymore
Vicky Pattison Wants To Drop Her Party Girl Image, So Say Goodbye To VIP Vicky
Charlotte Crosby steps in to take blame for Ferne McCann&#039;s drama on Twitter with Billie And Sam Faiers
Charlotte Crosby ‘Feels To Blame’ For Ferne McCann's Drama With Billie Faiers
10 Reasons Why Western Australia Is The Ultimate Destination To Work & Travel On A Budget
Lil Dicky Ft. Chris Brown - Freaky Friday - Music Video
Lil Dicky & Chris Brown’s ‘Freaky Friday’ Is The UK’s Number 1 Single!
Jersey Shore’s JWOWW Talks The Infamous Time She Punched The Situation In The Face: “I Feel Like He Deserved It!”
Jersey Shore Spoiler Story: Ron Ortiz-Magro Talks About His Ex Sammi Giancola Not Appearing In Family Vacation: “Do You Really Want To Deal With That Bullsh*t?”
Cardi B
Twitter Reacts To Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy'

More From Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik ‘Plans To Erase Gigi Hadid Tattoo’ After Deleting All His Instagram Posts
Celebs including Sam Smith, Lili Reinhart, Miley Cyrus, Zayn Malik, Holly Hagan discuss their mental health
Sam Smith To Lili Reinhart: 10 Celebrities Who’ve Been Honest AF About Their Mental Health Struggles
Zayn Malik 'Scraps' Most Of His Second Album Due To Heartbreak Over Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik Debuts Bleach Blonde Hair
Zayn Malik Has Gone Peroxide Blonde As He Debuts Drastic Image Transformation
ZAYN - Press Shot 2017
ZAYN Rocks Blonde Hair on New Music Video Set
ZAYN Opens Up About the Sound of His New Album
Fans Are Divided About Zayn Malik’s Neck Tattoo For This Awkward Reason
From Zayn Malik &amp; Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood &amp;  Chris Hughes: Celebs Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
From Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid To Olivia Attwood & Chris Hughes: Celebrities Who’ve Split So Far In 2018 
Gigi Hadid Makes A Seriously Powerful Statement Following Her Split From Zayn Malik
Did Zayn Malik's Sister Just Throw Shade At Gigi Hadid On Instagram?
ZAYN - Press Shot 2017
ZAYN Confirms That His Upcoming Second Album Is Finished
Fans Are Questioning What Zayn Malik Will Do About His Tattoo Of Ex Gigi Hadid

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Comes Clean About Pauly D Romance Rumours And We're Off To Buy a Hat
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Which Geordie Shore Star She Never Ever Wants To See Again
Zayn Malik ‘Plans To Erase Gigi Hadid Tattoo’ After Deleting All His Instagram Posts
Charlotte Crosby steps in to take blame for Ferne McCann&#039;s drama on Twitter with Billie And Sam Faiers
Charlotte Crosby ‘Feels To Blame’ For Ferne McCann's Drama With Billie Faiers
Chloe Ferry Teases MAJOR News With Sam Gowland And Fans Have Some Theories
Liam Payne earned a lot less than Cheryl last year
Liam Payne Made A Lot Less Money Than Girlfriend Cheryl Last Year
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Is Officially Flawless AF In This Bright Pink Bikini
Kendall and Kylie Jenner&#039;s cutest Instagram pictures ever
9 Times Kylie and Kendall Jenner Were Just The Cutest Sisters On Instagram
You’ll Never Guess Who Love Island’s Amber Davies Is Reportedly Dating Now
The Latest Episode Of The Charlotte Show Reveals The REAL Reason Charlotte Crosby Broke Down In Tears On The Street In Australia
Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott
The Insane Amount Of Money Travis Scott Spent On Stormi’s Welcome Party
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Is Fully Shook As He Reacts To Ricci Guarnaccio's Drastic Surgical Transformation