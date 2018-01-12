Zayn Malik ‘Plans To Erase Gigi Hadid Tattoo’ After Deleting All His Instagram Posts

Zayn Malik has officially started a new chapter in life after doing a Taylor Swift and completely wiping his entire Instagram feed.

The 25-year-old recently parted ways with model girlfriend Gigi Hadid and left his 27.7 million followers scratching their heads after erasing every single one of the posts he’s ever uploaded.

Let's get checking out a bunch of celebrities who got matching tattoos only to split up...

Although it looks like he was just gearing up to promote a new project, fans have obviously connected the move to reports that he’s planning on erasing *that* chest inking of Gigi's eyeballs.

Copyright [Instagram]

According to The Mirror, Z has already been shortlisting potential designs that could be slapped over the tatt: “Zayn was openly talking about it during a recent work commitment, he was mentioning his ­tattoos and said he needed to get his Gigi stuff covered up.

“He has been looking at different designs to see if something could work. If it looks good, he will go for it - he just wants to move on with his life.”

Announcing their break-up in March, Zayn wrote: “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul.

"I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all. xZ.”

Some things just aren’t meant to be.