Zayn Malik Refuses To Put A Label On His Relationship With Gigi Hadid

The pair split up back in March but were spotted sharing a kiss in New York just weeks later.

Tuesday, June 19, 2018 - 14:50

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid might have been in a committed relationship for two years before their split but their connection since reuniting is apparently a lot harder to define. 

Despite releasing emotional statements announcing their break-up in March, the duo gave hope to Zigi fans across the globe when they were spotted sharing a very public snog weeks later.

In an interview with GQ, the 25-year-old singer has revealed that they’re both being more cautious labelling their connection this time around: “We’re adults. We don’t need to put a label on it, make it something for people’s expectations.

But he *was* full of praise for the model - giving her credit for changing his outlook on life: "That might have been adolescence or testosterone or whatever the f**k was running through my body at the time. She's helped me to look at things from a positive angle." 

He went on to add that Gigi is "good with dates", which the interviewer hilariously misheard as debts: “No, no. Dates. She doesn't handle my ﬁnances yet," he joked. "We'll get to that eventually."

And hinting that the pair are still properly in each other’s lives, he said: “I'm really thankful that I met her. We go to the farm. We have horses. We're still really good friends, and we're still in contact, no bad blood."

Even so, it sounds like these two won’t be walking a red-carpet together for quite some time.

