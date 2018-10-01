Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik Reportedly Slept With A 41-Year-Old Following Gigi Hadid Split

A masseuse claims they had a 'secret sex session'.

Monday, October 1, 2018 - 16:14

Zayn Malik reportedly enjoyed a 'secret sex session' with 41-year-old masseuse, Enrica Petrongari, following his split from Gigi Hadid earlier this year.

The former One Direction lad and Gigi called time on their relationship back in March, but it's pretty clear the pair have rekindled their relationship since.

PLAY the video to see Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's cutest couple moments... 

But while he and Gigi eventually reconciled, Enrica reckons he got a romp in before, telling The Sun On Sunday: "Zayn could get any girl he wants and he was with Gigi, who is obviously incredibly beautiful."

The ex-burlesque dancer claims the pair met two weeks after the split when she was hired by his PA to massage Zayn in his New York apartment.

Instagram/ZaynMalik

She claims that Zayn told her "he liked girls with big as**s," and said she was "surprised" when he focused his attention on her.

Zayn is yet to respond to the claims so it's difficult to know what's true without hearing both sides of the story. But Obvs, he was single at the time, so technically he could do whatever the hell he wanted from dusk till dawn tbh.

Enrica Petrongari

"He made me feel special. But after a while I realised that he was just using me," she said.

So we're guessing there was no "sweet baby, our sexy has meaning," from Zayn.

Enrica says she had no idea she'd been hired for Zayn until she got to his apartment, where she recognised him straight away.

“His house is very modern. There were eight multi-coloured Play­Station controllers lined up on the table and artwork for his music on the walls. Zayn’s assistant called me back after two or three hours.

Instagram/ZaynMalik

“I went to his bedroom and we had a massage session. He said he was very tired and stressed out. He told me to come back the next day," she said.

She claims that during a subsequent massage appointment, Zayn held her hand and told her not to be nervous around him.

They would then allegedly swap numbers and begin sending 'explicit' messages to one another.

She claims he begged her for pictures, and revealed: "He told me he didn’t care about the massages anymore — he just wanted me here. We had a lot of fun."

Instagram

Enrica claims: "Afterwards he would appear rude and disinterested. We never really just hung out together.”

She supposedly showed The Sun receipts from her trips to see the singer, but her visits appaz ground to a halt when she posted pics from inside his pad online. 

And it looks like they haven't spoken since, as she claims: "I was upset when he just stopped all contact. There is something wrong with him for sure — he was just using me.”

Eek! Zayn hasn't commented on the reports as yet, so until he does, we'll be taking this one with a pinch of salt.

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Worries She’s Alienating Her Castmates Because Of This Reason – EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Admits It ‘Feels Like She Never Left’ The House As She Returns For The New Series – EXCLUSIVE
iPhone
If You Want To Get Around Apple’s ‘Screen Time’ Restrictions These Savvy Kids Know How
Gaz Beadle and Aaron Chalmers
Fans Are Mistaking Aaron Chalmers For Gaz Beadle In This Throwback From His Scaffolding Days
YO! MTV Raps - Dimzy
"Drill Music Is Being Scapegoated" - 67's Dimzy Pens Must-Read Open Letter In The Latest YO! MTV Raps
Zayn Malik reportedly slept with 41-year-old
Zayn Malik Reportedly Slept With A 41-Year-Old Following Gigi Hadid Split
Ollie Locke and Gareth Locke on holiday.
Made In Chelsea's Ollie Locke To Become Ollie Locke-Locke Following Engagement
What Doctors Discovered After Measuring The Vaginas Of 650 Women
12 Amazing Black Brits In History To Celebrate
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Announces She’s Removing Her Breast Implants
Kylie Jenner splashes the cash on gold jewellery collection in honour of Baby Stormi.
Kylie Jenner Is Even More Of A Boss After Having Stormi Webster And Here's Why
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn attending the premiere of The Favourite in New York City.
Taylor Swift Snuck Into Joe Alwyn’s Movie Premiere For The Favourite
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Flaunts Major Underboob In Kim Kardashian Style Dress
Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Vomits All Over Her White Dress In Drunken Ordeal
Celebrity sightings: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson.
Pete Davidson Joked That He Replaced Ariana Grande’s Birth Control With Tic Tacs
Little Mix Announce New Single ‘Woman Like Me’ Featuring Nicki Minaj
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Chloe Patton Admits She And Jordan Edwards Have ‘Forgotten How To Be Romantic’ As They Try Date Night To Get Past Their Bickering
Kanye West on SNL
A 2 Minute Guide To Everything Kanye West Got Up To This Weekend
Cara Delevingne And Pretty Little Liars Star Ashley Benson At Paris Fashion Week
Ashley Benson Sits Front Row As Cara Delevingne Makes Her Modelling Return At Paris Fashion Week
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Asked Chloe Ferry This X-Rated Question Again And Her Reaction Was Priceless - EXCLUSIVE

More From Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik reportedly slept with 41-year-old
Zayn Malik Reportedly Slept With A 41-Year-Old Following Gigi Hadid Split
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid&#039;s cutest couple moments ever
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments Ever
Zayn Malik
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid's Cutest Moments | MTV Celeb
Is Zayn Malik Selling His House To Move In With Gigi Hadid In New York Permanently?
From Selena Gomez To Kim Kardashian: 7 Celebrities Who Have Been Accused Of PR Stunts
Halsey, G-Eazy, Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
7 Celeb Couples Whose 'Breakups' Were Over Before They Even Began: Including Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid celebrate Eid with Zayn&#039;s family.
Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Celebrate Eid With His Family
ZAYN - Too Much - Music Video
Zayn Malik
Too Much (Ft. Timbaland) [Explicit]
NMF-3rd August
New Music Round-Up: ZAYN, Travis Scott, Ella Mai
Zayn Malik in NYC 2018
Zayn Malik Drops New Timbaland Collaboration ‘Too Much’ And It’s All Vibes
Chance The Rapper
Music
New Music Round-Up: Zayn Malik, Chance The Rapper, Troye Sivan
Zayn as a vigilante in the &#039;Sour Diesel&#039; music video
Zayn Malik Just Released 'Sour Diesel' With A Brand-New Steamy Vigilante-Themed Music Video

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Vomits All Over Her White Dress In Drunken Ordeal
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Announces She’s Removing Her Breast Implants
Gaz Beadle and Aaron Chalmers
Fans Are Mistaking Aaron Chalmers For Gaz Beadle In This Throwback From His Scaffolding Days
Kim Kardashian Considered Breaking Up With Kanye West And Taking His Sperm?
Celebrity Pregnancies We Didn't See Coming In 2018: From Cardi B To Chantelle Connelly
Chloe Ferry and dog Ivy on Instagram
Chloe Ferry Accidentally Ate Her Dog Ivy’s Poo and Sam Gowland Can’t Handle It
Geordie Shore’s Sam Gowland Asked Chloe Ferry This X-Rated Question Again And Her Reaction Was Priceless - EXCLUSIVE
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Are Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn Getting Back Together?
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Chloe Patton Admits She And Jordan Edwards Have ‘Forgotten How To Be Romantic’ As They Try Date Night To Get Past Their Bickering
Holly Hagan Lets Loose On Troll Who Slammed People For Having Cosmetic Surgery
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Flaunts Major Underboob In Kim Kardashian Style Dress
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Is Killing It In This Thigh-High Red Leather Dress