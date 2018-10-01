Zayn Malik Reportedly Slept With A 41-Year-Old Following Gigi Hadid Split

Zayn Malik reportedly enjoyed a 'secret sex session' with 41-year-old masseuse, Enrica Petrongari, following his split from Gigi Hadid earlier this year.

The former One Direction lad and Gigi called time on their relationship back in March, but it's pretty clear the pair have rekindled their relationship since.

But while he and Gigi eventually reconciled, Enrica reckons he got a romp in before, telling The Sun On Sunday: "Zayn could get any girl he wants and he was with Gigi, who is obviously incredibly beautiful."

The ex-burlesque dancer claims the pair met two weeks after the split when she was hired by his PA to massage Zayn in his New York apartment.

She claims that Zayn told her "he liked girls with big as**s," and said she was "surprised" when he focused his attention on her.

Zayn is yet to respond to the claims so it's difficult to know what's true without hearing both sides of the story. But Obvs, he was single at the time, so technically he could do whatever the hell he wanted from dusk till dawn tbh.

"He made me feel special. But after a while I realised that he was just using me," she said.

So we're guessing there was no "sweet baby, our sexy has meaning," from Zayn.

Enrica says she had no idea she'd been hired for Zayn until she got to his apartment, where she recognised him straight away.

“His house is very modern. There were eight multi-coloured Play­Station controllers lined up on the table and artwork for his music on the walls. Zayn’s assistant called me back after two or three hours.

“I went to his bedroom and we had a massage session. He said he was very tired and stressed out. He told me to come back the next day," she said.

She claims that during a subsequent massage appointment, Zayn held her hand and told her not to be nervous around him.

They would then allegedly swap numbers and begin sending 'explicit' messages to one another.

She claims he begged her for pictures, and revealed: "He told me he didn’t care about the massages anymore — he just wanted me here. We had a lot of fun."

Enrica claims: "Afterwards he would appear rude and disinterested. We never really just hung out together.”

She supposedly showed The Sun receipts from her trips to see the singer, but her visits appaz ground to a halt when she posted pics from inside his pad online.

And it looks like they haven't spoken since, as she claims: "I was upset when he just stopped all contact. There is something wrong with him for sure — he was just using me.”

Eek! Zayn hasn't commented on the reports as yet, so until he does, we'll be taking this one with a pinch of salt.