Zayn Malik Responds To The #FreeZayn Campaign That Fans Have Organised

Zayn Malik fans have kickstarted a huge #freezayn campaign after alleging that he might be unhappy with some of the decisions his record label have been making.

The singer had dropped his epic album Icarus Falls back in 2018, with a portion of fans claiming that there wasn’t enough marketing surrounding the release to make it a chart topper.

Getty

Just yesterday, a fan site published the following tweet: “@zaynmalik fans are trying to trend #FREEZAYN following a massive mishap with issuing consent of a song release.

The tweet continued: “Sources are reporting RCA has sent Malik’s vocals to producers in the past without his knowledge and tried to release a remix without the singer’s consent.”

#FREEZAYN zayn malik's label, RCA and the higher up aka SONY have been continuously sabotaging zayn. first, they didn't even send physical copies of his sophomore album to stores and now, we just found out they have sending zayn's vocals to other artists without his consent. pic.twitter.com/lsP3i6Kj2t — ͏𝐬͏𝐚͏𝐚͏𝐜͏𝐡ı° (@BEFOURDIESEL) February 12, 2020

.@zaynmalik fans are trying to trend #FREEZAYN following a massive mishap with issuing consent of a song release. Sources are reporting RCA has sent Malik’s vocals to producers in the past without his knowledge and tried to release a remix without the singer’s consent — chart data (@zayndata1) February 12, 2020

Although Zayn hasn’t directly addressed several of these claims, he did take to Twitter to confirm that he’s seen a flurry of fan activity before insisting that any new decisions will be shared by him first.

“Yo! thank you so much for letting me know about this. I do not have any new collaborations coming so please just keep checking here for any news. You know you will always be the first to know. Spread the word ...”

Yo! thank you so much for letting me know about this.

I do not have any new collaborations coming so please just keep checking here for any news. You know you will always be the first to know. Spread the word ... 🤘🏽big love — zayn (@zaynmalik) February 12, 2020

Zayn first signed with RCA Records back in 2015 following his departure from One Direction. In November 2018, he called out the label for “holding him back” with regards to agreeing on a release date for his new album.

Here’s hoping we’ll hear some new material soon.