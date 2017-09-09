Zayn Malik Reveals The Reason Why He Had To Shave All His Beautiful Hair Off

Zayn Malik shocked fans and lovers of his usually lustrous hair earlier this week by shaving it all off.

His mum Trisha shared a pic on Instagram of the Dusk To Dawn singer with not one single strand of hair of his head. If the pic hadn’t of been in black and white we probably would have needed sunglasses for the glare coming from his bald head.

Now at last we have a reason why this traumatic event had to occur. And it’s all because of Zayn’s love of hair bleach.

“I just shaved my head because I'd bleached it too many times and it was a bit destroyed,” Zayn told Scott Mills on Radio 1.

“The bleach affects your hair, doesn't it? So you've got to shave it off,” he said, adding that, “It grows back straight away anyways, so I've got hair now anyway, it only took two days!”

Just keep away from the dye this time, ok Zayn?

