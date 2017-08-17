Zayn Malik Says His New Album Is An "Evolution"

It’s been a few months since Zayn Malik teased his second album then went quiet again, so what’s going on?

The ‘Pillowtalk’ singer has revealed all about his new album to V Man in a very exciting interview to go along with yet another seriously gorgeous photo shoot.

First of all: the album IS coming, and V Man report that it’ll be released before the end of the year. THIS YEAR!

Guys, there’s only 136 days left, and 20 New Music Fridays. This is happening SOON.

While Zayn doesn’t mention if ‘Still Got Time’ was a one-off single for the summer or if it’ll make an appearance on the album, he promises the album shows “an evolution” from his solo debut.

“I feel like my songwriting definitely developed, just because I’ve been doing it so much. I feel like the songs are a bit more organized, where I felt like, before, that Mind of Mine was a brainstorm.”

“This one is more thought out. I had more time to process everything and go through it all.”

He has worked a lot with Malay, who produced and co-wrote the bulk of Mind Of Mine, on the “really classic” songs, which he says “I’m really proud of.”

“I just feel like there’s something really classic about some of the music that we’ve done together, and for that reason, I’m really proud of some of the songs that are going to come out. I feel like it really shows me as a songwriter and a vocalist.”

The interview also hints that his new music flirts with hip-hop, even suggesting that fans should expect a guest appearance from the one and only Nicki Minaj.

It wouldn’t be a total surprise considering his music is definitely pop-influenced R&B and he has worked with PARTYNEXTDOOR and Kehlani, but it seems he’s getting the superstar names in for the next chapter.

Zayn and Nicki Minaj? Hip-hop Zayn? Classic Zayn? We are shaking with anticipation.

