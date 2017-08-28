Zayn Malik Teases New Music Video And We Cannot Cope

Zayn Malik has teased new music in celebration of his win at last night’s 2017 MTV VMAs!

After winning the Best Collaboration VMA for ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ with Taylor Swift, he posted a thankful video message on Instagram.

However, this one isn’t an ordinary thank you message on selfie cam or with a Snapchat filter thrown on. It’s a teaser for something HUGE.

The suspenseful visual is soundtracked by the ticking of a watch as his thank you messages are shown, before we see the gorgeous superstar sitting suited and booted in a dimly lit room staring at a briefcase.

As the ‘Like I Would’ singer unlocks the briefcase… BANG! Then “COMING SOON” flashes across the screen.

COMING SOON? A GUNSHOT? WHAT?!

Getty Images

It’s been almost six months since Zayn released ‘Still Got Time’, the dreamy summer bop with PARTYNEXTDOOR, so we are MORE than ready for new music.

He recently told V Man that his second solo album is "an evolution" from his incredible debut, Mind Of Mine, which is very exciting.

Don’t leave us waiting too long, Zayn…

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Aug 27, 2017 at 7:28pm PDT

Watch the 2017 MTV VMAs from 8pm tonight only on MTV UK.

By Ross McNeilage

WATCH ZAYN AND PARTYNEXTDOOR'S 'STILL GOT TIME' VIDEO