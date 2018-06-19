Zayn Malik Calls Out the Met Gala As 'Self-Indulgent'

Zayn Malik has just been profiled by GQ, and he got super candid about his time in One Direction, the Met Gala and his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Zayn went to the Met Gala in 2016 with then girlfriend Gigi, but apparently, it didn’t impress him very much. Bit awks.

Watch Zayn Malik's edition of MTV Uncovered >>>

He told GQ: “I’d rather be sitting at my house, doing something productive, than dressing up in really expensive clothes and being photographed on a red carpet ... To do the self-indulgent, 'Look at me, I'm amazing' thing on the red carpet, it's not me."

Getty

The Met Gala does raise millions for some pretty great causes, but Zayn is notorious for being out of the Hollywood loop, and takes pride in it, which isn’t a bad thing. You’ve got to do what’s best for you.

But what we did want to know about is his and Gigi’s relationship (mainly because we still hold out hope), and it turns out they’re in a great place.

Zayn said: "We're still really good friends, and we're still in contact," he said. "No bad blood. We're adults.” That's maturity for ya.

Getty

And the biggest truth bomb the singer dropped in his profile? That he’s not mates with anyone from 1D.

"I didn't really, like, make any friends from the band. I just didn't do it. It's not something that I'm afraid to say. I deﬁnitely have issues trusting people," he said.

Now it’s just a waiting game for Zayn to drop his second album. (Ahem, hurry up pls).