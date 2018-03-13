Zayn Malik Unfollows Ex Gigi And Mum Yolanda Hadid In The Wake Of Their Split

Zayn Malik has wasted approximately no time in hitting the unfollow button on Yolanda and Gigi Hadid's Instagram accounts after the duo confirmed the end of their relationship.

Just hours before, the 25-year-old had taken to social-media to pay tribute the "meaningful, loving, and fun" experience the pair of them shared together over the course of their two year romance.

Z wrote: "Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend.

"She has such an incredible soul. I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all."

While Gigi said in her own statement: "I'm forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons that Z and I shared.

"I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever's meant to be, will always be."

The couple are said to have drifted apart from each other in recent months, with an insider at The Sun claiming that they remain on good terms and only want the best for each other.

"They are no longer a couple but they do remain close and are supportive of each other. The reality is that they've grown apart, having been together for a long time," the source claimed.

And it looks like Zayn is doing his best to maintain a positive attitude about the split, captioning a recent selfie: "When Life throws you lemons , catch em so they don't hit you in the f**king face."

Pretty solid advice.