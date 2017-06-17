Zayn Malik Was Once Detained And Interrogated At US Airport Because ‘His Name Was Flagged Up’

Zayn Malik has revealed that upon entering the US for the first time he was held for three hours ‘because of his name'.

The Pillowtalk singer was there for One Direction’s first stateside tour dates at the time, when he was selected for further checks by the security team there.

"The first time I came to America, I had three security checks before I got on the plane; first they said that I'd been randomly selected, and then they said it was something to do with my name, it was flagging something on their system,” he told the Evening Standard.

"Then when I landed, it was like a movie. They kept me there for three hours, questioning me about all kinds of crazy stuff. I was 17, my first time in America, jet-lagged off the plane, confused. The same thing happened the next time too."

But he’s not blaming anyone for what happened, as he understands why they did what they did.

"I understand the level of caution that needs to be taken, especially now, in the light of certain events at home. I don't think there's any benefit to getting angry – it's something that comes with the climate. I understand why they've got to do it."

