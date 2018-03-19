Zayn Malik

ZAYN Opens Up About the Sound of His New Album

We need to hear this now...

Monday, March 19, 2018 - 17:45

Today marks almost three years since ZAYN left One Direction to pursue solo projects. In that time, he has not only topped the charts with his debut single 'PILLOWTALK' but he has also released a critically acclaimed debut album Mind of Mine. He is a superstar.

The 'Like I Would' hitmaker is set to release his second album this year and he just opened up about it in a new interview. 

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. ZAYN IS ABOUT TO DROP NEW MUSIC AND IT SOUNDS LIKE IT'S HIS BEST WORK YET.

Just last week ZAYN confirmed to a fan that the album is finished and now he's spoken about it with the Inquirer.Net.

Discussing the LP, the 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' singer said: "I am so buzzing for my new music, I'm so excited for people to hear it. I think some elements of the music will surprise people although it's all a very clear evolution of my sound from Mind of Mine."

[Getty]

OMG. This sounds amazing and exactly like the sort of thing that we want to hear from the former One Direction member. Mind of Mine was one of our favourite albums of 2016 so the fact that he's evolving from that sound as opposed to abandoning it is huge.

As it stands ZAYN has released two massive singles for the project: 'Still Got Time' and 'Dusk Till Dawn'.

The LP tracks star PARTYNEXTDOOR and Sia respectively. Nicki Minaj will also feature on the record.

[Getty]

Hopefully, ZAYN will make some official announcements about the album and a new single soon.

We reckon that this could be one of the albums of the year and we cannot wait to hear it in full.

Words: Sam Prance

