Zayn Malik

Zayn References Gigi Hadid Break-Up In New Beyoncé Cover

The ‘Let Me’ singer dropped a surprise track last night...

Saturday, June 30, 2018 - 11:42

What is going on with Zayn and Gigi?

First the superstar couple announced their break up, then they started re-appearing on each other’s Instagrams within weeks (which is still going on) and now Zayn has just released a cover of Beyoncé’s famous ‘Me, Myself & I’.

The sultry R&B track is from Bey’s 2003 debut Dangerously In Love and is a classic break-up song, a declaration of independence and a promise to yourself that you won’t be hurt by someone else again. So..... colour us confused.

Catch up on the latest celeb news with MTV News...

Zayn surprise dropped the cover on Twitter last night along with confirmation that his long-delayed second album is indeed coming (hooray!) but the choice of song has everyone’s brains flooded with question marks.

While neither Gigi or Zayn have actually confirmed they are back on, their Instagram feeds pretty much confirm everything we need to know, making the singer’s latest move even more confusing.

Perhaps he first decided to cover it during the break-up period and simply likes how it sounds? Perhaps it’s simply a very Beyoncé-esque way of sharing the breakdown of a relationship via music?

Copyright [Instagram]

“Me myself & I, it’s all I got in the end / That’s what I found out,” he sings. “And it ain’t no need to cry I took a vow that from now on I’m gon’ be my own best friend.”

Whatever is going on, we know that things definitely weren’t so rosy before the couple split and there certainly seems to be some trust issues, if the lyrics are anything to go by.

Well, look at Bey and Jay-Z now! Gigi and Zayn will be stronger than ever in no time.

Words: Ross McNeilage

Watch the latest MTV News...

