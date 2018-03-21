Zayn Malik

ZAYN Rocks Blonde Hair on New Music Video Set

This looks amazing...

Wednesday, March 21, 2018 - 17:00

ZAYN may be a bit quiet as of late but that doesn't mean that he's not hard at work. Ever since the Mind of Mine album campaign drew to a close, he's been hard at work on his second album, perfecting it and ensuring that it's a body of work that he's proud of.

Today he's been spotted recording a new music video and it looks like it is going to be incredible.

WATCH ZAYN'S EPIC 'DUSK TILL DAWN' VIDEO HERE...

Not tryna be indie
Not tryna be cool
Just tryna be in this
Tell me are you too?

Can you feel where the wind is?
Can you feel it through
All of the windows
Inside this room?

'Cause I wanna touch you baby
And I wanna feel you too
I wanna see the sun rise
On your sins just me and you

Light it up, on the run
Let's make love tonight
Make it up, fall in love
Try
(Baby, I'm right here)

But you'll never be alone
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll hold you when things go wrong
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here

We were shut like a jacket
So do your zip
We would roll down the rapids
To find a wave that fits

Can you feel where the wind is?
Can you feel it through
All of the windows
Inside this room?

'Cause I wanna touch you baby
I wanna feel you too
I wanna see the sun rise
On your sins just me and you

Light it up, on the run
Let's make love tonight
Make it up, fall in love
Try
(Baby, I'm right here)

But you'll never be alone
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll hold you when things go wrong
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here

Girl give love to your body
It's only you that can stop it
Girl give love to your body
It's only you that can stop it
Girl give love to your body
It's only you that can stop it
Girl give love to your body
Girl give love to your body

But you'll never be alone
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll hold you when things go wrong
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
Writer(s): Zain Malik, David Phelan, Greg Kurstin, Sia Furler, Alex Oriet Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. ZAYN IS FILMING A NEW MUSIC VIDEO RIGHT THIS MINUTE.

Little is known as it stands as to what song ZAYN is recording a visual for but judging by the on set photos that have leaked online it will be one of his best. The snaps see him sport a stunning double-breasted suit and ice blonde hair and facial hair to match.

Seriously, we are obsessed with this look and we cannot wait to see the video when it is out.

ZAYN confirmed earlier this month that his highly-anticipated second album is now finished.

Speaking about the project to Inquirer.Net, the star said: "I am so buzzing for my new music, I'm so excited for people to hear it. I think some elements of the music will surprise people although it's all a very clear evolution of my sound from Mind of Mine."

OMG. With a Nicki Minaj collaboration confirmed too, we couldn't be more excited about it.

[Getty]

ZAYN has so far released 'Still Got Time' and 'Dusk Till Dawn' ahead of the album.

If the brand new songs are anywhere near as good as these, we are in for a treat.

Words: Sam Prance

