ZAYN Rocks Blonde Hair on New Music Video Set

ZAYN may be a bit quiet as of late but that doesn't mean that he's not hard at work. Ever since the Mind of Mine album campaign drew to a close, he's been hard at work on his second album, perfecting it and ensuring that it's a body of work that he's proud of.

Today he's been spotted recording a new music video and it looks like it is going to be incredible.

WATCH ZAYN'S EPIC 'DUSK TILL DAWN' VIDEO HERE...

View the lyrics Not tryna be indie

Not tryna be cool

Just tryna be in this

Tell me are you too?



Can you feel where the wind is?

Can you feel it through

All of the windows

Inside this room?



'Cause I wanna touch you baby

And I wanna feel you too

I wanna see the sun rise

On your sins just me and you



Light it up, on the run

Let's make love tonight

Make it up, fall in love

Try

(Baby, I'm right here)



But you'll never be alone

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here

I'll hold you when things go wrong

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here



We were shut like a jacket

So do your zip

We would roll down the rapids

To find a wave that fits



Can you feel where the wind is?

Can you feel it through

All of the windows

Inside this room?



'Cause I wanna touch you baby

I wanna feel you too

I wanna see the sun rise

On your sins just me and you



Light it up, on the run

Let's make love tonight

Make it up, fall in love

Try

(Baby, I'm right here)



But you'll never be alone

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here

I'll hold you when things go wrong

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here



Girl give love to your body

It's only you that can stop it

Girl give love to your body

It's only you that can stop it

Girl give love to your body

It's only you that can stop it

Girl give love to your body

Girl give love to your body



But you'll never be alone

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here

I'll hold you when things go wrong

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here

I'll be with you from dusk till dawn

Baby, I'm right here Writer(s): Zain Malik, David Phelan, Greg Kurstin, Sia Furler, Alex Oriet Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. ZAYN IS FILMING A NEW MUSIC VIDEO RIGHT THIS MINUTE.

Little is known as it stands as to what song ZAYN is recording a visual for but judging by the on set photos that have leaked online it will be one of his best. The snaps see him sport a stunning double-breasted suit and ice blonde hair and facial hair to match.

Seriously, we are obsessed with this look and we cannot wait to see the video when it is out.

Zayn looks unrecognizable on the set of music video in Miami. (📸: Splash News) pic.twitter.com/CmAylNdzM7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 21, 2018

ZAYN confirmed earlier this month that his highly-anticipated second album is now finished.

Speaking about the project to Inquirer.Net, the star said: "I am so buzzing for my new music, I'm so excited for people to hear it. I think some elements of the music will surprise people although it's all a very clear evolution of my sound from Mind of Mine."

OMG. With a Nicki Minaj collaboration confirmed too, we couldn't be more excited about it.

ZAYN has so far released 'Still Got Time' and 'Dusk Till Dawn' ahead of the album.

If the brand new songs are anywhere near as good as these, we are in for a treat.

Words: Sam Prance