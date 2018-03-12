ZAYN Rush Releases 'Don’t Matter' Remix With August Alsina After Leak

The wait for brand new music from Zayn Malik has come sooner than expected…for the singer at least. Following a leak online, the ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ singer fumed on Twitter but instead of going crazy about it, he gave the song away to his fans for free.

The track in question is a remix of August Alsina’s slow jam ‘Don’t Matter’, the original of which dropped last year and yes it sounds as sexy as you think.

Tweeting yesterday, Zayn said “This was not a song I intended to put out, but due to unprofessionalism has been leaked by someone and my fans mean more to me than a stupid leak, so here it is free for you to enjoy, before my music drops http://inzayn.com/#music :) love z”

GET YOUR FREE DOWNLOAD OF AUGUST ALSINA x ZAYN HERE

Alsina, also commented: “Zayn, I’m sending an abundance of love to you! You are my brother, I am yours. I don’t know how this happened but WAY TO MAKE LEMONS INTO LEMONADE. (& a great batch, might I add) we do great work together. Mashallah King!”

Zayn, I’m sending an abundance of love to you! You are my brother, I am yours. I don’t know how this happened but WAY TO MAKE LEMONS INTO LEMONADE. (& a great batch, might I add) 😂😭🙏🏽 we do great work together. ❤️⚡️ Mashallah King! https://t.co/fRzaIdIUD4 — August Alsina (@AugustAlsina) March 11, 2018

Meanwhile, before the leak, Zayn has been keeping our appetites well and truly whet for new music, posting fire covers on his Instagram from Michael Jackson to Fugees and Prince.

Are we ready for ZAYN 2018? You bet we are.