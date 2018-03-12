Zayn Malik

ZAYN Rush Releases 'Don’t Matter' Remix With August Alsina After Leak

He's not happy.

Monday, March 12, 2018 - 10:27

The wait for brand new music from Zayn Malik has come sooner than expected…for the singer at least. Following a leak online, the ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ singer fumed on Twitter but instead of going crazy about it, he gave the song away to his fans for free.

The track in question is a remix of August Alsina’s slow jam ‘Don’t Matter’, the original of which dropped last year and yes it sounds as sexy as you think. 

WATCH ZAYN & SIA'S 'DUSK TILL DAWN' MUSIC VIDEO:

View the lyrics
Not tryna be indie
Not tryna be cool
Just tryna be in this
Tell me are you too?

Can you feel where the wind is?
Can you feel it through
All of the windows
Inside this room?

'Cause I wanna touch you baby
And I wanna feel you too
I wanna see the sun rise
On your sins just me and you

Light it up, on the run
Let's make love tonight
Make it up, fall in love
Try
(Baby, I'm right here)

But you'll never be alone
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll hold you when things go wrong
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here

We were shut like a jacket
So do your zip
We would roll down the rapids
To find a wave that fits

Can you feel where the wind is?
Can you feel it through
All of the windows
Inside this room?

'Cause I wanna touch you baby
I wanna feel you too
I wanna see the sun rise
On your sins just me and you

Light it up, on the run
Let's make love tonight
Make it up, fall in love
Try
(Baby, I'm right here)

But you'll never be alone
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll hold you when things go wrong
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here

Girl give love to your body
It's only you that can stop it
Girl give love to your body
It's only you that can stop it
Girl give love to your body
It's only you that can stop it
Girl give love to your body
Girl give love to your body

But you'll never be alone
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll hold you when things go wrong
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
Writer(s): Zain Malik, David Phelan, Greg Kurstin, Sia Furler, Alex Oriet Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Tweeting yesterday, Zayn said “This was not a song I intended to put out, but due to unprofessionalism has been leaked by someone and my fans mean more to me than a stupid leak, so here it is free for you to enjoy, before my music drops http://inzayn.com/#music  :) love z”

GET YOUR FREE DOWNLOAD OF AUGUST ALSINA x ZAYN HERE

Alsina, also commented: “Zayn, I’m sending an abundance of love to you! You are my brother, I am yours. I don’t know how this happened but WAY TO MAKE LEMONS INTO LEMONADE. (& a great batch, might I add) we do great work together. Mashallah King!”

Meanwhile, before the leak, Zayn has been keeping our appetites well and truly whet for new music, posting fire covers on his Instagram from Michael Jackson to Fugees and Prince.

Are we ready for ZAYN 2018? You bet we are.

ZAYN
ZAYN Rush Releases 'Don't Matter' Remix With August Alsina After Leak
