Zayn Says New Album Is '90% Done', Is Working With Timbaland

View the lyrics

Just stop lookin' for love

Girl, you know you still got time

Girl, you know you still got time

Girl, you know you still got

Just stop lookin' for love

You still got time

Girl, you know you still got time

Girl, you know you still got time



This could be something if you let it be something

Don't scare me away

Turning something's into nothing, babe

You're already used to the games, babe

You play your role and I play the same



Come give it to me, yea ah yea

Come give it to me, play by play

I could tell you've been bored all day

Cuz you're young and you still got time

Don't waste your time

We've been wasting away, aw yeah

And no matter what you say, aw yeah

That smile gon' take you places

And I know you wanna see some faces



Just stop lookin' for love

Girl, you know you still got time

Girl, you know you still got time

Girl, you know you still got

Just stop lookin' for love

You still got time

Girl, you know you still got time

Girl, you know you still got time



I know I'm working my magic

And I know you diggin' my fabric

I'm boyfriend material

You said it yourself, you digging me

And I'd be lying if I said it wasn't equally (equally, babe)

A feeling that we both feel

Something that is so real

But I got to let you know slowly

Well, it may be truthfully

But you just gotta stop looking for it



Come give it to me, yea, ah, yea

Come give it to me, play by play

I could tell you've been bored all day

Cuz you're young and you still got time

Don't waste your time

We been wasting away, aw yeah

And no matter what you say, aw yeah

That smile gon' take you places

And I know you wanna see some places



Just stop lookin' for love

Girl, you know you still got time

Girl, you know you still got time

Girl, you know you still got

Just stop lookin' for love

You still got time

Girl, you know, you still got time

Girl, you know you still got time



This could be something, yeah

This could be

This could be something

If you let it be something

It could be something, yeah

This could be

This could be something, yeah

If you let it be something

Right now I wanna see ya



Come give it to me, yea ah yea

Come give it to me, play by play

I could tell you've been bored all day

Cuz you're young and you still got time

Don't waste your time

We've been wasting away, aw yeah

And no matter what you say, aw yeah

That smile gon' take you places

And I know you wanna see some places



Just stop lookin' for love

Girl, you know you still got time

Girl, you know you still got time

Girl, you know you still got

Just stop looking for love

You still got time

Girl, you know you still got time

Girl, you know you still got

Writer(s): Adam Feeney, Zayn Malik, Jahron Brathwaite, SHANE LEE Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com