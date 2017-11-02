Zayn Says New Album Is '90% Done', Is Working With Timbaland
The 'Dusk Till Dawn' singer plans to drop it in the next few months...
Zayn Malik's album may be late but it's almost ready.
The solo superstar's second album was originally scheduled to drop in September but that month came and went with no announcement.
Now, in a new interview with Billboard, he has revealed that it should be released in the first quarter of 2018 and is near completion.
Not tryna be cool
Just tryna be in this
Tell me are you too?
Can you feel where the wind is?
Can you feel it through
All of the windows
Inside this room?
'Cause I wanna touch you baby
And I wanna feel you too
I wanna see the sun rise
On your sins just me and you
Light it up, on the run
Let's make love tonight
Make it up, fall in love
Try
(Baby, I'm right here)
But you'll never be alone
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll hold you when things go wrong
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
We were shut like a jacket
So do your zip
We would roll down the rapids
To find a wave that fits
Can you feel where the wind is?
Can you feel it through
All of the windows
Inside this room?
'Cause I wanna touch you baby
I wanna feel you too
I wanna see the sun rise
On your sins just me and you
Light it up, on the run
Let's make love tonight
Make it up, fall in love
Try
(Baby, I'm right here)
But you'll never be alone
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll hold you when things go wrong
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
Girl give love to your body
It's only you that can stop it
Girl give love to your body
It's only you that can stop it
Girl give love to your body
It's only you that can stop it
Girl give love to your body
Girl give love to your body
But you'll never be alone
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll hold you when things go wrong
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
I'll be with you from dusk till dawn
Baby, I'm right here
“I think I’m like 90 percent of the way there,” he told the reporter back in September. “I’m still working on stuff and trying to decide what goes on the album and what comes off.”
Finalising tracklists two months ago means that by now it could very well be finished, and the songs he previewed sound very, very exciting.
The cover story mentions a "Michael Jackson-inspired funk-rock tune" and name-drops the legendary Timbaland as one of the producers that Zayn has worked with on the new material.
“What impresses me about Zayn is the vision he has for his music,” Timbo revealed. “How he looks at it, takes his time with it -- just really thinks it out.”
Besides the album, Zayn opened up about life with girlfriend Gigi Hadid, collaborating with Taylor Swift and gave an update on his distant relationships with One Direction.
“Our relationships have definitely changed since we were in a band together, but I think that’s just life,” he says.
“Everybody grows up; two of the guys have got kids now. But no, I don’t talk to any of them, really.”
That 1D reunion might not be likely any time soon but at least Z2 will be with us soon!
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH ZAYN AND PARTYNEXTDOOR'S 'STILL GOT TIME' VIDEO BELOW
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got
Just stop lookin' for love
You still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
This could be something if you let it be something
Don't scare me away
Turning something's into nothing, babe
You're already used to the games, babe
You play your role and I play the same
Come give it to me, yea ah yea
Come give it to me, play by play
I could tell you've been bored all day
Cuz you're young and you still got time
Don't waste your time
We've been wasting away, aw yeah
And no matter what you say, aw yeah
That smile gon' take you places
And I know you wanna see some faces
Just stop lookin' for love
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got
Just stop lookin' for love
You still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
I know I'm working my magic
And I know you diggin' my fabric
I'm boyfriend material
You said it yourself, you digging me
And I'd be lying if I said it wasn't equally (equally, babe)
A feeling that we both feel
Something that is so real
But I got to let you know slowly
Well, it may be truthfully
But you just gotta stop looking for it
Come give it to me, yea, ah, yea
Come give it to me, play by play
I could tell you've been bored all day
Cuz you're young and you still got time
Don't waste your time
We been wasting away, aw yeah
And no matter what you say, aw yeah
That smile gon' take you places
And I know you wanna see some places
Just stop lookin' for love
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got
Just stop lookin' for love
You still got time
Girl, you know, you still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
This could be something, yeah
This could be
This could be something
If you let it be something
It could be something, yeah
This could be
This could be something, yeah
If you let it be something
Right now I wanna see ya
Come give it to me, yea ah yea
Come give it to me, play by play
I could tell you've been bored all day
Cuz you're young and you still got time
Don't waste your time
We've been wasting away, aw yeah
And no matter what you say, aw yeah
That smile gon' take you places
And I know you wanna see some places
Just stop lookin' for love
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got
Just stop looking for love
You still got time
Girl, you know you still got time
Girl, you know you still got