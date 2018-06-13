Diplo And Zedd Add Fuel To Their Twitter Feud

Let’s start at the beginning, 'cos it's worth it.

In 2015 Diplo and Zedd got into a major Twitter feud after Diplo dragged the DJ’s collab with Selena Gomez by describing it as the poop emoji. Way harsh.

But as per, the tweet was quickly deleted. Then in 2016 Diplo popped up again with some criticism when Zedd worked on an M&M commercial.

@diplo stop being a jealous little bitch and do us all a favor and just shut the fuck up.

Thank you. :-) — Zedd (@Zedd) March 22, 2016

And just yesterday Zedd sparked his feud with Diplo again, by responding to DJ Max Vangell’s diss, below, with: '100% truth.'

Billboard got in on the drama by tweeting a story about their feud, but Diplo had time, tweeting: 'Come on @billboard I need some spicier beef I already put this guy in a coffin two years ago when he made a song with a Walgreens or a tampon company or whatever it was.'

Come on @billboard I need some spicier beef I already put this guy in a coffin two years ago when he made a song with a Walgreens or a tampon company or whatever it was . https://t.co/zyyEbd7Bhg — diblo (@diplo) June 12, 2018

To top it off, Zedd blocked his fellow DJ on Twitter, and Diplo was having none of it, tweeting: ‘I'm gonna give @Zedd 24 hours to delete his Twitter account or im going full Pusha T on him’.

I'm gonna give @Zedd 24 hours to delete his Twitter account or im going full Pusha T on him pic.twitter.com/lu9A1ElE3v — diblo (@diplo) June 12, 2018

Since Zedd took the grown-up route and backed out of the feud, it looks like the battle of the DJ's won't be raging on, but it was fun to watch while it lasted.