Zedd Announces Collaborations With Sigrid and Khalid

The 'Stay' producer covers Billboard and reveals big-time collaborations he's got coming...

Friday, August 11, 2017 - 12:40

Zedd has already made major pop hits with Liam Payne and Alessia Cara this year but he has plenty more waiting for us.

The German DJ is on the latest cover of ‘Billboard’ and played them some brand new songs featuring some very, very exciting names.

He has collaborated with our favourite ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ singer Sigrid on ‘Are You Happy Now’ and the extremely talented Khalid on a currently untitled song that will also feature K.Flay.

Zedd has the second biggest hit of his career with the Alessia Cara-featuring ‘Stay’, so it only makes sense that he’d want to work with the brains behind it again.

‘The Middle’ is a new song that sees Sarah Aarons, co-writer of ‘Stay’, on singing duties for a “pop-rock” anthem with a “big vocoder-ed hook” that’ll be sure to get the festival crowds going next summer.

While there’s no immediate plans to drop a third album, Zedd is planning to keep releasing singles every few months so we should hopefully hear these very soon!

The cover story also includes the most heartwarming story told by Kesha, who spoke about their collaboration ‘True Colors’ and friendship that came from it.

Describing him as “the true definition of a gentleman”, she recalls when the producer invited her to perform the song at Coachella, saying “I’ve been going to Coachella for over 10 years and this was the first time I got to sing there.”

“I got there two hours before we took the stage and I just remember him being so concerned with me being comfortable. He even came to the car and helped me carry my bags. I hope we’re friends forever.”

So he makes amazing music, is good looking AND a total sweetheart? It hardly seems fair!

By Ross McNeilage

