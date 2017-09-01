7 Times Zendaya Was A Total Badass

She’s only just turning 21, but Zendaya has had more badass moments than we can count, making her one of the most inspiring people in Hollywood today.

In celebration of her milestone birthday, here are just a few times she’s made our jaws drop (in a good way).

1. The time she shut down US TV show Fashion Police for their racially insensitive comments about her hair at the 2015 Oscars

“To me locs are a symbol of strength and beauty, almost like a lion’s mane,” Zendaya wrote in her eloquent response to Giuliana Rancic’s suggestions her hair might “smell of patchouli oil or ‘weed’”.

2. And then she got her own Barbie doll, complete with beautiful locs

You showed them, Queen.

3. When she called out Modelist Magazine for airbrushing her

Zendaya also released the original image, where we could see her unedited body, and she looked every bit as beautiful.

4. When her 2017 Met Gala look was so fierce that Rihanna posted it on Instagram

RiRi called Zendaya a “brown goddess”. She responded with a series of Snapchat videos of her freaking out. Too cute!

5. The time someone dared to call her parents “ugly” and she went after them

“While you’re so concerned about what my parents look like, please know that these are two of the most selfless people in the world,” Zendaya wrote on Twitter, adding, “Such hateful things only stem from internal struggles. Bless you.”

6. When she called out people hating on her 2015 BET Awards hairstyle

“When people don’t like your hair but they tweetin bout you tho… #idgaf #igdaf [sic],” she wrote.

7. When she raised over $40,000 to help three South African brothers orphaned by AIDS

The crowdfunding campaign was Zendaya’s 19th birthday wish, so who knows how much good she’ll do for the world now she’s 21. We love you, Queen Z!