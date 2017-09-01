Zendaya Coleman

7 Times Zendaya Was A Total Badass

The actress is an inspiration to us all…

Friday, September 1, 2017 - 12:25

She’s only just turning 21, but Zendaya has had more badass moments than we can count, making her one of the most inspiring people in Hollywood today. 

In celebration of her milestone birthday, here are just a few times she’s made our jaws drop (in a good way).

Watch the latest from MTV News already...

1. The time she shut down US TV show Fashion Police for their racially insensitive comments about her hair at the 2015 Oscars

“To me locs are a symbol of strength and beauty, almost like a lion’s mane,” Zendaya wrote in her eloquent response to Giuliana Rancic’s suggestions her hair might “smell of patchouli oil or ‘weed’”. 

Getty

2. And then she got her own Barbie doll, complete with beautiful locs 

You showed them, Queen. 

Getty

3. When she called out Modelist Magazine for airbrushing her

Zendaya also released the original image, where we could see her unedited body, and she looked every bit as beautiful.  

Getty

4. When her 2017 Met Gala look was so fierce that Rihanna posted it on Instagram 

RiRi called Zendaya a “brown goddess”. She responded with a series of Snapchat videos of her freaking out. Too cute!

Getty

5. The time someone dared to call her parents “ugly” and she went after them 

“While you’re so concerned about what my parents look like, please know that these are two of the most selfless people in the world,” Zendaya wrote on Twitter, adding, “Such hateful things only stem from internal struggles. Bless you.”

Getty

6. When she called out people hating on her 2015 BET Awards hairstyle

“When people don’t like your hair but they tweetin bout you tho… #idgaf #igdaf [sic],” she wrote. 

Getty

7. When she raised over $40,000 to help three South African brothers orphaned by AIDS

The crowdfunding campaign was Zendaya’s 19th birthday wish, so who knows how much good she’ll do for the world now she’s 21. We love you, Queen Z! 

Getty

Latest News

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry admits she&#039;d look &#039;totally different&#039; if she wasn&#039;t on the show

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Explains Why She'd Look 'Totally Different' If She Wasn't On The Show And It Involves Surgery - EXCLUSIVE

Look What You Made Her Do: Taylor Swift Gets First UK Number 1

Fergie's Visual Album Trailer Is Absolutely Insane In The Best Way Possible

Zayn Malik Is Now Officially A Part Of The Hadid Family

Scotty T drops an exit bombshell on his Geordie Shore radgies

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Scotty T Admits He's 'Pure Gutted' As He Tells The Radgies He's Leaving The House For THIS Reason

7 Times Zendaya Was A Total Badass

7 Golden Rules For Taking A Selfie As Flawless As Zendaya

Aaron Chalmers explains why he&#039;d choose to stay on Geordie Shore forever

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Reveals He'd Choose To Stay On The Show Forever And This Is Why - EXCLUSIVE

True Detective Season Three Gets The Official Green Light

New Music Round-Up: Jessie Ware, Mollie King, SZA and More

12 Celebrities Who Love To Gush About Their Other Half On Social Media

Zendaya Reveals She Was Cheated On As She Offers Relationship Advice To Fans

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Look Stronger Than Ever As They Stun At Event

Charli XCX Drops Two Amazing 'Boys' Remixes And We're Obsessed

7 Things We Loved About Niall Horan's Flicker Sessions In London

Drake Bell Jokes That Josh Peck's Wedding 'Looked Like It Sucked Anyway'

Taylor Swift will testify in a trail against the man she claims groped her

This Is Why You Won’t See Taylor Swift With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Anytime Soon

"F**k It!" Friday: Mr Bingo

iam Payne Reveals How He Told Cheryl He Liked Her And She Went Bright Red Over His Crush

Liam Payne Has So Much To Say About His 'Great' Life With Cheryl But She's Been Scolding Him For Revealing Too Much

Mollie King - Hair Down - Exclusive On Set Pics

Mollie King Is Back With 'Hair Down' And It's Total Pop Perfection

More From Zendaya Coleman

7 Times Zendaya Was A Total Badass

7 Golden Rules For Taking A Selfie As Flawless As Zendaya

The Zendaya Guide To Taking The Perfect Selfie

Zendaya Reveals She Was Cheated On As She Offers Relationship Advice To Fans

Music

Zendaya Is The Star Of Bruno Mars’ ‘Versace On The Floor’ Video

Zendaya and Tom Holland have denied rumours that they&#039;re dating.
Celebrity

Zendaya And Tom Holland Respond To Rumours That They’re Dating In The Best Way

Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming

MTV Movie Spotlight: Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man Homecoming
Movies

Tom Holland And Zendaya React To Lip Sync Battle BEHIND THE SCENES

Spider-Man Homecoming

Tom Holland Wants A Spider-Man x Hulk CROSSOVER & We Are So Into It

Spider-Man Homecoming
Movies

Tom Holland And Zendaya Play Would You Rather: SPIDER-MAN Edition

Zendaya Denies Tom Holland Dating Rumours After Their Flirty Social Media Exchange

Celebrity

Zendaya’s Bruno Mars Impersonation On Lip Sync Battle Is Terrifyingly Realistic

Trending Articles

Scotty T drops an exit bombshell on his Geordie Shore radgies

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Scotty T Admits He's 'Pure Gutted' As He Tells The Radgies He's Leaving The House For THIS Reason

Stephen Bear Had The Best Response To Claims He’s ‘Controlling’ Charlotte Crosby

Teen Mom UK’s Mia Boardman Responds After Shocking Feud With Manley Geddes: ‘There Are Two Sides To Every Story’

Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Hits Back At Haters Criticising Her For Buying A Horse While Living In A Hostel

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Gaz Beadle Expecting A Baby With Emma McVey

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Look Stronger Than Ever As They Stun At Event

Would our Geordie Shore radgies rather fight Vicky Pattison or Boss Anna?

Geordie Shore Radgies Reveal Whether They'd Rather Fight Vicky Pattison Or Anna The Boss - EXCLUSIVE

Zayn Malik Is Now Officially A Part Of The Hadid Family

Watch Sophie Kasaei Get A Non-Surgical Chin Lift

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits It's 'Hard To Defend' Chloe Ferry After Nathan Henry Feud - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

11 Reality Show Reunions That We Were So Here For

Marnie Simpson And Nathan Henry Think ‘It Would Make Sense’ For Gaz Beadle To Quit Geordie Shore