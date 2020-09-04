Jacob Elordi And Zendaya Have Reportedly Split Amid Claims He’s “Interested” In Kaia Gerber

Jacob Elordi and Zendaya have reportedly stopped dating amid speculation he’s now “interested” in Kaia Gerber.

According to a source at E! News, Jacob and Kaia were spotted heading out to dinner in Malibu on the evening of Zendaya’s 24th birthday. The same insider said the pair have “many mutual friends” and aren’t in a rush to slap a label on their connection.

“Jacob definitely has interest in dating Kaia, but there is nothing serious going on there. They have many mutual friends and have hung out many times in the past. They both have very chill personalities and similar interests.”

The source added: “Jacob makes Kaia laugh and her family adores him. Kaia is keeping things friendly for now but there is flirtation between the two. She has told friends she is single and is only having fun and hanging out with people.”

As for Jacob and Zendaya, the pair first sparked dating rumours after holidaying in Greece together in 2019. Despite never confirming a relationship, they were snapped sharing a cute kiss in New York City in February 2020.

At the time, an insider told E! they’d been “seeing each other for several months” after building a friendship on the set of Euphoria: “They started as close friends but it became romantic after their show ended.”

Nobody involved has directly addressed the rumours so it looks like fans will have to wait and see how this one plays out.

