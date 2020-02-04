Jacob Elordi Has Been Pictured Kissing Rumoured Girlfriend Zendaya In New York

It looks like Zendaya and Jacob Elordi might be an official item after an image has been published of the pair sharing an intimate moment in New York City.

The dating rumours first kicked off back in the Summer when the Euphoria co-stars were spotted on holiday in Greece together. Fast forward to February 3rd and the duo have now all but confirmed the speculation with a cosy kiss.

JustJaredJr.com have published a set of photographs that show 22-year-old Jacob planting a kiss on Zendaya's forehead before they did some shopping and sightseeing in the Big Apple.

"They were showing each other things on their phones and laughing," an eyewitness told E! News. "She seemed to be really enjoy being with him.

liking every zendaya and jacob elordi tweet i see on my tl and then some pic.twitter.com/FXBgvMGvo3 — ilhan 🍃 (@encarta94) February 4, 2020

i want zendaya and jacob to last pic.twitter.com/AUwZjpM2b7 — kayla (@breathinkayla) February 2, 2020

am i jealous of zendaya or jacob elordi?? pic.twitter.com/Ku1w2lInPf — renee (@uselessdreamers) February 3, 2020

“At one point he reached over and kissed her on the forehead. She had a big smile on her face and was very comfortable with them."

Jacob had shut down the dating rumours in December when he told GQ Australia: “She’s like my sister. Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us.

“But we’re all really close. There is not one weak link in that show. We’ve spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with. Sam Levinson is just a genius and working with him, it was just like electricity all the time.”

We’re so on board with this ship.